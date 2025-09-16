No warning, just music: The revival of surprise album drops

One of the most exciting times for a music fan is having their favorite artist release an album. That first teaser is posted, and the anticipation begins, counting down the days until the album becomes public.

A feeling that’s even better? Having your favorite artist release an album with no warning. This phenomenon is commonly referred to as “the surprise drop.”

The surprise album release can find its origins all the way back in 2013, with Beyoncé’s self-titled project breaking an industry norm stretching back decades. Artists like Drake, Frank Ocean and Eminem would follow suit in the coming years, each releasing their own unannounced projects, with each proving the tactic to be a viable alternative to the traditional marketing we’ve come to know.

However, after reaching its peak in the mid-2010s, the momentum of surprise releases began to wane in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. With touring suspended and digital marketing becoming the primary means of engaging with fans, the industry shifted its focus to familiar promotional methods, abandoning the innovative approach of surprise drops.

The surprise drop relied on the element of shock — that nobody saw this coming. When this strategy was temporarily ditched, it gave way to carefully planned strategies designed to sustain attention over months rather than days to come back to the forefront of music promotion. For a while, the “surprise drop” seemed more like a relic of the pre-pandemic era than an ongoing movement.

When Tyler, the Creator’s “Golf Wang” website was updated with a vinyl record pressing of a new project titled “DON’T TAP THE GLASS” on July 18, it sent fans into a frenzy. They had no idea what was coming. Was it a song? Was it a full length project? Nobody knew except Tyler himself.

Three days later on July 21, he posted an announcement on X, that his ninth studio album “DON’T TAP THE GLASS” was officially released. Tyler described the album’s lightning fast rollout as “freeing” in an interview with Zane Lowe. “I didn’t want to spend three years and try to be super innovative. I made an album, I was done,” he said.

This was Tyler’s first experience in this surprise release world, but it’s a culture that’s becoming increasingly popular.

Another example is Kendrick Lamar’s “GNX.” After putting the music world on notice earlier in the year with his triumphant win over fellow artist Drake in their feud, he released his sixth studio album “GNX.” But he didn’t release it with the rollout and spectacle that an artist like him should’ve, instead, he posted a link to the album’s website on X, at noon on Nov. 22, 2024. That’s it. No single, no teaser, nothing. Just one post.

Justin Bieber got on this trend back in July with the release of his seventh studio album “Swag.” After keeping a lot of the main project details under wraps, Bieber finally released it on July 11, with fans only knowing about the project’s existence for less than a day prior.

Three months later, Bieber doubled down, releasing the album’s counterpart “Swag II” in almost identical fashion — announcing it via a social media post, then less than a day later, releasing it to the public.

Although these are three isolated occurrences, within the last year, it’s indicative of a comeback for a trend that has much been forgotten about.

For the longest time, the music industry was built on month-long album rollouts, singles being released with the utmost precision and teasers carefully created to build hype. But today, a single post, Instagram story, or livestream can spark global conversations, turning what could be considered a regular album release into a cultural event.