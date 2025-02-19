Students endure Connecticut’s recent harsh winter conditions

Arctic temperatures and strong winds crossed Hamden and the entirety of Connecticut this past weekend into this week, coating Quinnipiac’s campuses in layers of ice and snow and concerning students for their safety.

Students woke up on the morning of Feb. 16 to surfaces covered in ice and snow, creating a glistening effect on everything from trees to the bobcat statue on Mount Carmel Campus.

“We’ve been getting more snow than usual,” said first-year nursing major and Connecticut native Lia Hey. “Last winter, I feel like it wasn’t as snowy, and it was icy out (today).”

Over 75% of Quinnipiac’s student body is from New York and New England. Students who are not from areas that do not receive a lot of snow enjoyed this weather at first.

“I thought the snow was cool, and then it started snowing really often,” said Wyatt Cote, a sophomore finance major from Florida. “(Then) I thought it was less cool. My friends last night almost wiped out walking back from Hilltop (lot).”

Other students share a similar sentiment.

“The first snowfall is fun, because then you can play in the snow,” said junior health science major and New York native Arianna Rodriguez. “But now it’s just too repetitive, and it’s so windy today and everything’s just all icy.”

Classes were moved online on Feb. 6 due to a snow storm.

Students noted some issues that came with the poor weather conditions on campus, especially when it came to parking.

“I was parking in one of the spots and it was so icy,” Rodriguez said. “I went to back up, and it was just my tires, wouldn’t gripped on (to the icy pavement), and I was like, ‘I’m just gonna leave it here, I’ll deal with it later, I have class.’”

Some walkways across campus were not well salted or plowed, leaving students to walk icy paths.

“I live in Dana (English Hall). So some pathways behind Dana (English Hall) and near Dana (English Hall) that are a little bit hidden, so those tend to be forgotten about and pushed to the side,” said first-year public relations major Campbell Heatly. “But I feel like the roads have been good, though.”

Heatly also noted electrical issues with Dana Hall during times when the wind is strong.

“In Dana, the power will go off every once in a while,” Heatly said. “It’ll go off for a few seconds and then come back. That always messes with the WiFi, and then my computer doesn’t work, and it kind of messes everything up.”

A QU Alert was sent out to students at 11:29 p.m. on Feb. 16, titled “Wind, Ice and Falling Tree Limb ADVISORY.”

“Due to high winds, rapidly dropping temperatures, icy conditions and falling tree limbs, please use EXTREME caution if outside travel is necessary,” read the QU Alert.

Despite the alert, Quinnipiac held classes and admissions events the next day.

On Feb. 17, over 7,000 Connecticut residents are without power due to high winds, according to CT Insider. On Feb. 16, over 20,000 people were without power. Street lights on parts of Whitney Avenue and Mount Carmel Avenue lost power as well.

Additionally, sophomore undecided major and Massachusetts native Jonathan Elion experiences issues getting into his dorm building, Village, when it’s cold.

“Earlier in the semester, when it was really cold, the card scanners would shut off, when it was 18, 15 degrees,” Elion said.

On Feb. 14, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont activated the state’s severe weather protocol, beginning on the evening of Feb. 16 and continuing into Feb. 22. This is intended to protect vulnerable populations, such as the homeless, by providing areas with shelter and heat.

Staying warm in these weather conditions are imperative to staying safe. Being outside for long periods of time without proper attire can lead to conditions like frostbite and hypothermia, according to the American Heart Association.

It is important for students to wear layers to protect themselves from the cold.

“I actually have double layers on right now, “ Rodrigez said. “I’m wearing leggings under my sweat pants, because it’s so cold, and I’m always layering as much as I can and always have my jacket.”