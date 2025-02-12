Wait for the whistle

I’ve been going to sports games for a long time — basically my whole life. Celtics and Bruins at TD Garden, Patriots at Gillette Stadium and Red Sox at Fenway Park. Regular season, postseason, preseason, you name the type of game and New England team and I’ve probably seen it.

I go to these games to actually watch what’s happening, and I care about the outcome. But there’s one thing that constantly gets me riled up every single time, and makes me wonder why some people are spending serious money to come to these games.

Why are people constantly getting up or going to their seats in the middle of the action?

Back in the olden times I felt like it was standard practice to wait for a whistle, timeout or stop in the action before coming or going from your seats. Now it feels like I stand up in the middle of a play about 20 times a game.

The amount of times it feels like my view is being blocked or my feet are being stepped on by some five-year-old who is going to the bathroom for the 12th time is kind of ridiculous. I know this may sound whiny, but trust me — this is a major issue.

It’s becoming an epidemic in every single arena and stadium across the country. While I only really experienced it at TD Garden, it has to be happening everywhere — it’s in the water.

Buddy your tickets say you’re sitting seven sections away, why are you sitting right next to me? Now I have to awkwardly sit there while a family of four stand in the middle of the row checking their tickets to make sure they’re in the right spot. Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum is posterizing some poor New York Knick down on the court and I can’t see. Can you see the issue?

Luckily for all of you people who don’t know how to act at games, I’ve got the answers to all your problems.

First, it’s time to bring back ushers in every section in the entire arena. We need these old dudes with little signs saying ‘Please wait for a stoppage in play’ standing in the entrance to every section. You don’t even need to say anything. You know when you see that pissed off old dude who has been standing there all night that you’re not getting past.

Next, now I’m not saying we need to ban children from these games, but you should have to take some kind of test to see if your kid can handle going to a game. If they’re under four that’s going to be an automatic no. They’ve got no idea where they are or what’s going on. And if your kid is more excited about the chicken tender bucket, take them to Wendys, not the Celtics game.

Lastly, if you’re the type of person to show up midway through the second quarter, you should be escorted to the exits. It bewilders me how someone spends the money to come to a game, and then is not actually there to watch the game.

It’s obvious you don’t care what’s happening. If it’s the second quarter and you haven’t gotten to your seat, you should be regulated to the last row. Go scroll Instagram up there Kendra, the cell service is probably better.

Now nothing will probably change, these games have become more of a social setting than an actual game. What’s happening on the court is second to whatever reason these people are coming to the games for — and that’s kind of sad.

These arenas and stadiums should be filled with fans who truly care about the teams playing, and are there to watch them play. So the next time you’re at a game, watch how many people just don’t care, and tell them to stay in their seats and watch.