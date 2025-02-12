Women’s lacrosse looks to defy rankings

When the MAAC preseason women’s lacrosse polls came out, Quinnipiac was predicted to finish No. 10 in a 12-team conference, reflecting how last season ended with its worst record since 2015 at 2-13. While last season was one to forget, it did not reflect the way the team saw themselves.

“I sent (the MAAC preseason poll) in the (team’s) GroupMe, and there were responses right away that were like, ‘We get to show everyone what we’ve been working for,’” head coach Jordan Christopher said. “I think we had more talent than we showed last year and our record is not indicative of the team that we are.”

The Bobcats have been in this position before, projected near the bottom of the MAAC twice in the last three seasons. The prior was the last time they made the playoffs.

“Two years ago (2023), we were ranked last in the MAAC, and we ended up having our best season since 2013,” senior midfielder EllaGrace Delmond said. “So a lot of us who have been here from that season are riding on it. I texted immediately after it, and I was like, ‘It’s revenge time.’”

When you look at Quinnipiac’s record, you see 13 losses in 2024. But if you delve a little deeper, you’ll see half of those losses were by two goals or fewer. A reason they weren’t able to flip the script was the Bobcats’ ability to score, ranking second to last — just one goal away from being dead last — in goals per game. Christopher harped in on this as a key vocal point in preparation for the new season.

“Just powering shots through,” senior attacker Abby Wise said. “That’s what we fell behind on last year, just not making shots and falling behind by like one or two (goals), so finishing shots.”

The Bobcats haven’t reached the MAAC playoffs since 2023, but the team thinks they have what it takes to make it back there. Quinnipiac returns five of its top eight scorers, one being Delmond — who led the team in points with 35 goals and 43 points — and one being sophomore defender Maggie Kennedy, who, after her stellar freshman season, was named to the MAAC All-Rookie Team.

Another of the returnees is EllaGrace’s sister, junior attacker Mia Delmond, coming off a 24-point campaign. This will be the last season EllaGrace and Mia will take the field together as teammates.

“It’s very bittersweet and more emotional,” EllaGrace said. “But I think as the games go on, we know we have to do it for each other, our family, it’s a huge deal, but it also reflects on to the rest of the team.”

For the Delmond’s sisters and the Bobcats, they don’t have to wait long to hit the home field, having their first five games in Hamden which hasn’t happened since 2010. The Bobcats have a total of nine home games, and kicking off with five was deliberate.

“I think it helps our team make a statement of who we are this year,” Christopher said. “I wanted us to look different, if we keep holding on to what we’ve been, we’re never going to get to where we want to be. It was intentional, in my mind, scheduling that we want to be able to kind of own our own field, and then be able to then take that on the road.”

After losing 13 players to graduation or the transfer portal like last season’s second-leading scorer — graduate student attacker Angelina Sparacio transferred to Hofstra — the Bobcats have been able to fill those holes with eight freshmen.

“They’ve been pushing our whole group, which I love,” Christopher said. “And I think what’s cool is that the upperclassmen have embraced that. They know that they’re going to help them elevate this program, and they want them to keep pushing.”

The Bobcats don’t start MAAC play until March 22 when they host Iona, but there’s certainly a consensus around who the group has circled since the schedule announcement.

“I would say Fairfield is definitely up there,” Christopher said. “Just the proximity. I think every sport probably would name them as one. Iona for us is also always a bit of a battle.”

Fairfield remains a powerhouse in the MAAC, winning five out of the last six conference championships — Niagara won in 2024. Group in Iona. who defeated the Bobcats in overtime last season, and Quinnipiac faces a tough challenge ahead.

While these were two of the top four seeds in the MAAC last year, this year is different, adding Sacred Heart and Merrimack into the mix.

“(Merrimack’s) got a great group; they’re athletic; they go hard,” Christopher said. “(Sacred Heart) stole one from us (last year) that should have really been ours. So I think we have our eyes set on that one to make sure that we take care of business this time around.”

The Bobcats know they have something to prove after seeing their No. 10 prediction, but for Christopher’s squad, this means making sure you follow the little things.

“We’ve tried to just stay focused on the little things,” Christopher said. “Fine tuning the fundamental skills, knowing that if we can take care of those things, whether that’s conditioning, stick work, just our understanding of the game, we’ll be in a much better position. The mindset now, especially after seeing that poll, is ready to go.”

The road to returning to the MAAC playoffs starts with a matchup at home against CCSU on Feb. 12 at 2 p.m.