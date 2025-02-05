Tim Clifton’s mark on Quinnipiac men’s hockey

Tim Clifton ‘17 was never supposed to play Division I hockey, let alone play in 155 out of 162 games throughout his career.

But then he did.

When Clifton was a senior in high school, he and his younger brother Connor ‘17, decided to play together in college.

“He was playing in the junior route, and he was like, ‘Why don’t I just do three years and we can be freshmen together?’” Connor said.

Their father, Tim Clifton Sr., recalls when the two made that decision.

“Timmy went from a 5-foot-1 freshman to a 6-foot-1 junior in high school,” Tim Sr. said. “He had some good skills and playing in college looked like a viable option. They said if it’s Division III then it’s Division III, but they wanted to play together.

“We saw a couple schools, and we obviously loved Quinnipiac and everything about it,” Connor said. “And we decided to go there together and that was the plan.”

When asked why Quinnipiac, Tim leaned back and chuckled.

“No. 1 is they wanted me to play there,” he said.

While Connor received a full ride, Tim only received a partial scholarship.

“He went in there with a two-for-four, and by the time he left he was on a full ride his senior year,” Connor said. “I thought that was a pretty great story because I know it doesn’t happen too much.”

So how did Tim go from being promised little time on the ice to playing in every game his first season as a Bobcat?

Physically, he increased his skating ability, speed and acceleration. But there was more to it than just how he performed on the ice.

“Timmy’s got people skills,” Tim Sr. said. “He knew how to work the system … he was always about the team and has been from a very young age. My boys always knew how to fight for themselves, and that culture was instilled at Quinnipiac.”

During his junior year in 2016, Quinnipiac made it to the Frozen Four in Tampa, Florida.

“Twenty-six guys,” Tim said. “It took 26 guys, four coaches, it took the entire medical staff, it took the entire training staff, it took our equipment managers … it took 26 guys on the ice, but 40-50 people to get us there.

“The more time I spent in hockey, the more time I really appreciated all the people behind the scenes that let us kids play the game. Because we don’t do it alone. And there are a lot of people that deserve credit that don’t wear a jersey.”

During the 2016 National Championship against North Dakota, Tim became the first Quinnipiac player to score a goal in a NCAA Division I National Championship game.

“At the time, that stat didn’t really mean much,” Tim said.

The assist on the goal was a pass from Connor to Tim after former forward Travis St. Dennis ‘16 won a face-off in a five-on-three power play and crossed the puck over to Connor.

Although his name is the one etched in the history books, Tim wouldn’t give himself any credit for the goal.

“Nine times out of 10, I think if it’s on the other side of the ice too, it’s (St. Dennis) taking that shot,” Tim said. “And frankly, I think we got the five on three because (forward) Sam Anas ‘16 took a cross-check against the boards. So truthfully, I think he was getting looked over by the medical staff … but a couple minor things change, and that’s Sammy Anas taking that shot … I’m not the shooter, but all in all, cool memory to think back on.”

Connor described the goal with the same exact details.

“Obviously I remember it pretty good,” he said. “I don’t remember all my assists that well.”

He wasn’t surprised when he heard Tim didn’t give himself any credit for the goal.

“That’s who he is,” Connor said. “He’s humble, hardworking and extremely dedicated.”

And it was his hard work and dedication that earned (Tim) an assistant captain role in his senior year.

“I think the four of us — Connor, (defenseman Derek Smith ‘17), (forward Tommy Schutt ‘17) and I had really proven to a lot of people that we deserved to be Division I players,” Tim said. “I remember being very humbled by the choice. I don’t know if it was something I ever strived towards, meaning I didn’t write it down on my list of goals, but I think part of it is just doing the right thing, on and off the ice. It’s leading by example, no matter if you’re wearing a letter or not.”

Connor credited those lessons from the “great” captains that came before them.

“You just kind of learn from each one of them as the years go by and you mold into the kind of person and the kind of leader you want to be,” Connor said. “Tim was our most vocal captain and that’s just kind of the way he played and that’s just kind of the person he was.”

Tim’s dedication to Quinnipiac was shown once again in his decision to return to Hamden for his senior season.

“Timmy was recruited to play for more than a dozen NHL teams but wanted to finish his degree first,” Tim. Sr. said.

Connor was always impressed with Tim’s decision to stay another year, especially considering the financial aspects involved.

“Tim Clifton was an integral part of our success at Quinnipiac during his four years,” former Quinnipiac assistant coach Bill Riga said. “He worked himself to an NHL contract and could’ve left after the three years but chose to return and continue to push the program forward.”

When asked if he knew freshman year what would be in store for his future at Quinnipiac, Tim shook his head.

“I definitely think it served me better, especially because hockey’s not a great game when you’re gripping your stick too tight,” Tim said. “I think I was fortunate enough where that never really happened to me. Sure, I would’ve loved to be a superstar and a high draft pick, or a draft pick at all, but I’m very fortunate how my life has been up to this point.”

Tim paused for a while thinking about the impact he hoped he left on and off the ice at Quinnipiac.

“I think the most important thing is to leave the jersey in a better place than you found it,” Tim said.

Riga further attested to the impact Tim left.

“On the ice, he was a great face-off man, was physical at both net fronts and became a 200-foot player that excelled in every situation,” he said. “He, along with Connor, left their lasting mark on the Quinnipiac hockey program.”

After the last game of his freshman year, Tim remembers sitting next to a senior in the locker room who was heartbroken to take the jersey off for the last time.

“I remember doing that my senior year and I thought about him a bit,” Tim said. “And it sucked. I can confidently say that individual left the jersey in a better place, and I’m hoping I was able to do the same.”