Embrace change: Why switching your major is OK

As a first-year, the feeling of needing to have everything figured out can be daunting. At a young age, you’re expected to know what you want to do for the rest of your life with no real-world experience.

I definitely felt the pressure when choosing my major during my senior year of high school. I ultimately decided to go with journalism after taking journalism classes. Little did I know, high school journalism differs greatly from actual journalism.

Even though I enjoyed the design aspect of journalism, I realized that the field was difficult to succeed in, especially since I’m not into news or sports. The stress of not knowing what to do weighed on me, and I began to struggle in my classes.

After discussing my options with my advisor, I decided to change my major. Fortunately, Quinnipiac allows credits to overlap and I’m still able to graduate on time since I’m a 3+1 student.

The switch from journalism to advertising and integrated communications scared me, but after the first week of classes, I knew I made the right decision. I love the marketing aspect as well as the design, and I’m still able to put my skills in journalism to use.

It’s OK to be unsure even when it seems like your peers have everything figured out. Most of the people around you are probably confused too.

Gaining real-world experience from a marketing internship I did last semester really helped me explore other options and introduced me to something I now enjoy doing. Don’t be afraid to take risks.

So, if you’re considering changing your major, I say go for it. It’s better to enjoy what you’re doing instead of staying where you are because you’re scared or comfortable.