Gym etiquette has no clock

If there’s one thing I love most, it’s an early-morning workout to start my day.

Not only can I get my workout over with, but I enjoy the gym’s quieter atmosphere and I can do my exercises undisturbed by machine hoggers, grunters and weight-slammers.

Or so I thought.

The Quinnipiac Recreation and Wellness Center’s gym is nothing short of amazing. There are a variety of machines, free weights and cardio equipment that fulfill almost everyone’s needs. I thoroughly enjoy having such a great space to exercise in, but the company in the early morning is not what some of us want or need to get a good start to the day.

Because the gym is so empty at 6:30 a.m., some people think taking up multiple machines at once is OK, assuming nobody else needs to use it.

One of the most frustrating things I witness is when someone is using one machine but puts their stuff by two or three others to reserve them, even though they aren’t at that part of their workout. There are maybe a total of 10 people in the gym when it first opens — the machine you want will most likely be available when you get to it. The gym isn’t private and it isn’t fair to take up space you aren’t actively using.

News flash — gym etiquette still applies no matter how quiet or busy the gym is.

Posted all over the gym are fliers reminding people to re-rack their weights, wipe down their machines, not slam their weights and to keep an eye on the clock to ensure you aren’t being a hog.

If you were raised right, it shouldn’t come as a shock to you to clean up after yourself and have spatial awareness — this is college, not kindergarten.

However, these are not the only factors to consider while working out. One of the biggest issues — overlooked by a select few — is noise level. Sure, some grunting is understandable especially if you’re lifting heavy (I’m guilty of it too sometimes). But, do you really think it’s acceptable to be so loud that you can be heard from the second floor, even over the music playing in someone’s headphones? It’s disruptive and undoubtedly makes people uncomfortable.

We’re all there for the same reason — to work out — so let’s be mindful. We all know how frustrating it is to wait for a machine to open up when a person is sitting there on their phone or to have their workout interrupted by unwanted noise. Don’t be that person.

Whether it’s peak hours or a quiet period, gym etiquette is an ongoing expectation that should remain at all times. It doesn’t matter who you are, respect the space and those around you.