Don’t dull my sparkle

Self-expression is essential to me. Whether it be through the music I listen to, my clothes, or my hobbies, I love being authentic. It’s important to me that how I present myself reflects who I am inside, and I value embracing the things that make me feel like me.

Part of that self-expression includes poking holes in my ears. It might sound strange to some, but I love how jewelry looks on my ears. While I may not be very artistic in the traditional sense, piercings give me a way to express myself creatively. They’re like tiny, wearable pieces of art that reflect my personality and style.

So far, I have 18 piercings — and counting. It all started in July 2022, and I’ve been adding more ever since. There’s just something comforting about getting a new piercing after a rough week. The process itself feels therapeutic, like a reset button for my mood. Once I leave the studio with a fresh piece of jewelry, it’s like my problems temporarily drift away,

Of course, not everyone shares my enthusiasm for piercings. The amount of unsolicited comments I get about them is absurd. I’ve lost count of how many times people have said things like “Those are so unnecessary” or “You need to hide your piercings.” These comments almost always come from adults over 40 years old, which makes me wonder if it’s a generational difference.

Still, I don’t get it. If it’s my body and my money, how does it affect their lives? My piercings don’t harm anyone, so why do some people feel the need to pass judgment?

My friends and others my age always compliment my piercings and jewelry. It makes me happy being able to talk to others about it especially if they want piercings too, but are scared of the pain. I think of it as the pain is temporary and the joy the piercing will give you is long-term.

Piercings are for everyone. They’re not more feminine than masculine and have nothing to do with your sexuality either (I’ve heard that before too). They’re simply a form of self-expression that anyone can enjoy.

Life is too short to live by someone else’s standards, especially when it comes to your own body. Piercings and tattoos may not appeal to everyone, but that’s the great thing about individuality.

I understand that some people have more traditional beliefs or values, and that’s perfectly fine. But it’s important to recognize that not everyone shares the same perspective. Just because someone expresses themselves differently doesn’t mean they’re wrong or misguided.

“When you’re 70 years old are you going to still have your belly button pierced?” You bet your bottom dollar I will. And anyway, that’s about 50 years from now. I’m not worried about how my piercings will look at that time. That’s a future-me problem.

Even though I don’t have any tattoos (yet), the same philosophy applies. Tattoos are a way to commemorate significant things in someone’s life, or they could just be for fun. Either way, you should be able to do what you want without the judgment of others. If you think something looks good, what’s the issue?

It’s about choosing what feels right for you and celebrating the things that make you unique. So, whether it’s 18 piercings, a full sleeve of tattoos or none at all, everyone deserves the freedom to express themselves without judgment.