Why every college student should use counseling

College is often described as the best time of your life, but let’s be honest — it can also be very overwhelming, isolating and downright stressful. Between balancing academics, extracurriculars, part-time jobs and social lives, it’s no wonder many students struggle to keep it all together.

Every college student should take advantage of the counseling services on campus. They are not just for people in crisis — they are a lifeline for anyone navigating the highs and lows of this unique chapter of life.

Let’s start with the obvious, college is really tough, especially for a first-year student.

It’s hard adjusting to the change, especially since I lived in a city-like place, with cramped streets and thousands of people all squeezed together. The transition from that to a college campus was definitely rough.

Whether you’re cramming for exams, struggling with homesickness or dealing with relationship drama, the emotional toll can pile up quickly.

Here’s a truth that we don’t say enough: everyone struggles sometimes. Yet, many students avoid counseling because they think it’s only for “serious problems” or because they’re embarrassed. I used to think that too — until I tried it.

Sitting down with a counselor gave me a new perspective on things I thought I had to face alone. The stigma around mental health is slowly fading, but we need to normalize it even more. Seeking help is not a weakness at all, it is one of the smartest and strongest things that you can do for yourself.

When you’re mentally overwhelmed, it is almost impossible to focus in class or stay on top of assignments. Counseling can be a game-changer for your academic performance. I’ve learned strategies for managing stress and staying organized that made me more productive and less anxious. So, why would you not want to give yourself the tools to handle it more effectively?

One of the biggest misconceptions is that you need to have a breakdown before seeing a counselor. That couldn’t be further from the truth. Sometimes, just having someone to talk to can ease your mind. Talking to someone can prevent smaller problems from becoming bigger ones. Whether it is working through tough decisions, or learning how to set boundaries with friends, counseling is a proactive way to take care of yourself.

I’m so glad that I decided to take the step and go to the counseling service here at Quinnipiac. Every counselor I have talked to has given me life-changing advice and gave me reassurance that myself and every student’s voice is heard. In a college with a lot of opportunities and involvement, it is important to take a mental break and sometimes sit down with someone.

Every student can benefit from counseling. It is not about being “broken” or needing to be “fixed.” It is about taking control of your mental health and learning about yourself. Even if you are not active in going to counseling and go every once and a while, it can still help you.

If you have not tried it yet, give it a shot. You will be surprised at how much it helps.