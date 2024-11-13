The ‘Wicked’ premiere was nothing short of magical

The red carpet is known for its glamor and unique style statements, and the “Wicked” musical premiere in Los Angeles on Nov. 9 did not disappoint. With the musical set to release in two parts — Part I on Nov. 22, 2024 and Part II on Nov. 21, 2025 — this event offered fans an exciting glimpse of the highly anticipated film adaptation.

The evening wasn’t just a celebration of the beloved musical; it was also a fashion spectacle that featured both interpretative and character-inspired looks from cast members and guests.

The best looks from that night were undoubtedly Ariana Grande’s and Cynthia Erivo’s outfits. They embodied their characters beautifully.

Grande embraced Glinda’s bubbly, pink personality in a pink-and-white gingham dress paired with matching gloves, a bow and a cardigan. At first glance, I wasn’t completely sold on the look. I felt like it could have used a bolder shade of pink. However, the gingham pattern quickly grew on me because of the immediate connection to Dorothy’s iconic dress in “The Wizard of Oz.”

Meanwhile, Erivo’s look took a different approach to embody Elphaba’s essence. She wore a neon green, form-fitting dress crafted from an elastic material that highlighted her silhouette. The color choice was spot-on, capturing Elphaba’s signature green, but I’ll admit I wasn’t too fond of the choice of material because it made her outfit look cheap. Her jewelry was my favorite part of her look, as she was bedazzled in diamonds and emeralds.

I’m a fan of interpretive fashion, and Jonathan Bailey’s outfit was just that. While it may not seem complicated, his sparkling silver button-up shirt resembles The Tin Man and the poppy flower represents his heart. He was also wearing ruby-red shoes, much like Dorothy’s slippers.

While it can be hard to style men’s fashion for an event like this, Ethan Slater’s look took me by surprise. I really liked the emerald green velvet suit jacket. I’ll admit it’s a little basic, but it worked for the event.

Trisha Paytas’ look was nothing short of iconic. The black with the half-pink and half-green down the middle made the outfit for me.

Some outfits weren’t up to par with the theme or my (highly unqualified) standards.

Jennifer Lopez’s look would’ve been great for any other red carpet event, but it wasn’t giving “Wicked.” I love the style of the dress, the design and her hair, but the colors threw me off.

I won’t lie, I absolutely hated Ashley Tisdale’s green pantsuit. The mustard yellow button-up shirt didn’t help it either.

Even though the event was all about pink and green, some stars did way too much. Frankie Grande’s outfit was all over the place. The colors, patterns and textures clashed and the make-up could’ve been a lot better.

That said, certain risks with texture and color paid off. Jenn Tran’s dress was a lovely, feathered number that added whimsy to the evening, though I wish she had chosen light pink feathers instead of blue for a more thematic look.

One of the most heartwarming moments was seeing Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel, the original Glinda and Elphaba from the Broadway show, at the premiere. Chenoweth dazzled in a gold dress, an elegant choice that subtly let Grande shine as the pink-clad Glinda. Menzel, meanwhile, opted for a black dress with emerald accents in her bag and jewelry. Her outfit felt deeply respectful of Erivo’s Elphaba, with the dark color palette hinting at her character’s complexity while remaining understated.

The “Wicked” premiere was more than just a movie debut; it was a spectacular fashion moment that bridged the legacy of “The Wizard of Oz” with a modern cinematic interpretation. The stars’ outfits highlighted their characters while adding personal touches, making it a red carpet-event to remember. Each outfit contributed to a night that was as enchanting as the world of Oz itself.