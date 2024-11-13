Memory over money

College is the first place where you experience real personal freedom. Without your parents looking over your shoulder, you are able to make decisions for yourself. Breaking away from home is not only the first step in emotionally developing as a person, but it also comes with a bit of financial independence.

As kids who really don’t know any better, most of us instinctively decide to blow all of our money on nights out, fast food or impulsive shopping for things we don’t need.

But is it wise to indulge fully in college, or is it better to save? The answer depends on your current financial needs and future plans. But if you really don’t need to save, why should you?

College is one of the only times in life when you can enjoy true independence without the full weight of adult responsibilities. When else will you and your friends have the chance to go out for a night on the town without having to worry about how your hangover will affect your performance at your nine-to-five job the next morning. The luxury of time and freedom is rare, and for many, college is one of the only times they’ll experience it to this degree.

You have your whole life to worry about saving money and working. If making a dent in your bank account is the only thing holding you back from going on a trip to the Bahamas with your buddies during spring break, then you need to realize that the time you have on Earth is finite.

You can always make more money, but time on the other hand it’s a currency you cannot afford to lose.

These memories in college you make may come at a price, but at the end of the day, they are worth it.

While it’s true that life beyond college still holds room for meaningful experiences, they’re likely to be less spontaneous and frequent due to the demands of adult life. Don’t end up looking back and wishing that you had spent more time making memories while you had the financial and personal flexibility to do so.

However, there are also valid reasons for students to be more conservative with their money in college. Every student faces expenses that can’t be overlooked. This includes things like textbooks, school supplies and for those who live off campus, rent. If your budget is limited, you should be prioritizing these costs.

Students who live far from home may also need to save money for travel expenses or unforeseen emergencies. Financial aid and part-time jobs often cover only the basics, and overspending on nonessentials can lead to unnecessary financial stress.

A way of balancing your spending habits could be to put aside your craving for McDonald’s on the drive to campus, or passing on the winter coat that is looking very enticing on TikTok Shop.

Putting experiences over material purchases can help you spend in a way that brings more lasting satisfaction. Spending money on outings and trips can create memories that feel more meaningful and enduring than a frequent shopping spree might.

The fresh breath of independence you get in college allows you to prioritize what matters most to you.

College is one of the few times when you’ll have the chance to live for the present, where the impact of a little financial indulgence doesn’t carry the same weight as it might later in life.

If you find yourself hesitating to spend on an experience that could become a lasting memory, remember that you have your whole life ahead to worry about saving.

So, while responsible spending has its place, college might just be the time to loosen up, focus on experiences over things, and savor the moments that come from choosing to live in the present.