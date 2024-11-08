Self-care after the election

On Nov. 5, America voted. But, as we so obviously know, America is also divided. There will always be winners, and there will definitely always be losers. So it’s important to take care of yourself in order to face disappointment and potential heartache.

Since some of the issues at stake can be very personal, it’s important to practice self-care in the wake of such an intense event.

It’s crucial to stay up to date with news — but if you know you’re going to be emotionally vulnerable, you should limit your media coverage in the aftermath.

Seeing fake news in a time where you’re grasping for straws at any piece of confirmation that your preferred candidate won isn’t healthy, and is, instead, dangerous. It only causes more pain for yourself in the process, and potentially brings others down with you.

Avoid intense conversations about politics. Thanksgiving this year is going to be a difficult one. Don’t start family arguments when we can’t go back in time.

Be sure to surround yourself with people who can understand how you’re feeling. Economic policies and policies regarding healthcare are commonalities within parties. It’s OK to be upset if you know it’s not going to go your way and meet people who are disappointed at policy decisions.

But at the same time, make sure these people aren’t feeding into delusions. Accept the decision of the people and move on. You can’t put yourself in a position where you are susceptible to being roped into bad decisions.

The presidential election isn’t the end of the world. Take your voice and use it to promote the policies that you want to see. The president works for the people, not the other way around. Continue to fight for what you believe in and don’t give up because you’re disappointed.

This election isn’t the only one. Pay attention to your state elections, and get involved in advocating for or against them — voting isn’t just something you do every four years.

When you feel hopeless, and think your vote doesn’t even count, try getting involved within your local government or volunteering for a good cause. This way, you can see firsthand how your political impact is helping people.

Care for other people too.

Steer clear from jokes, because there’s almost always something serious behind a political jest.

It’s going to be rough for a lot of people. So overall, be kind. Look past politics and see the people who are hurting because they feel as though they aren’t represented on both ends.

There are people struggling to provide for their children because of grocery store prices. There are expectant mothers whose lives are on the line because they can’t get access to the appropriate healthcare.

Some issues the president can’t control, but they are blamed for. Whether this is wrong or right, political views are personal, and these are personal issues. The president represents that. So while it may be celebratory, the next president will represent pain too.