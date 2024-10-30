Zach Bryan and Brianna ‘Chickenfry’: The impact of social media fueling celebrity breakups

Celebrity breakups have evolved into something much more than a personal matter — they are now monitored and analyzed by fans across social media.

Over time, social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram and X have turned the highs and lows of celebrity relationships into a situation where fans become actively involved in the drama.

Every post and comment is torn apart by the public trying to understand why a relationship ended and who ended it.

On Oct. 22, country singer Zach Bryan announced his split from internet personality Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia via Instagram story.

“Addressing something: Brianna and me have broken up with each other and I respect and love her with every ounce of my heart…,” Bryan wrote. “Please respect Brianna’s privacy and space in this and if you have it in your heart, mine too. With everything I am and to anyone I let down, I am sorry. I try my best in everything. I failed people that love me and mostly myself.”

Chickenfry took to social media soon after to express her surprise at Bryan’s post, which she said they hadn’t discussed prior.

“Hey guys I’m feeling really blindsided right now. Gonna hop off social media for a while and attempt to heal privately, when I’m ready I’ll be back and ready to talk … Remember you are so loved and everything’s always gonna be okay,” Chickenfry wrote.

Contrary to her post stating she was taking a step back from socials, she posted a YouTube video explaining she had no idea Bryan was going to make that announcement just one day after they ended their year-long relationship.

Whether it’s an attempt to seem transparent with their fan bases or for the mass amounts of media coverage they’ll inevitably get, celebrities have been doing this for years.

This specific celebrity couple, however, has drawn even more attention because of Bryan’s complicated dating history.

The couple, who first met at the Academy of Country Music Awards in May 2023, made their relationship public two months later.

Rumors of Bryan and Chickenfry’s split started circulating earlier in October when Bryan’s profile was discovered on Raya, a dating app for celebrities. Although Chickenfry debunked these breakup rumors at the time, that didn’t stop speculation of Bryan “dating around.”

Known for his songs about heartbreak, love and dreaming big, Bryan’s fans aren’t exactly surprised by this turn of events.

After his divorce from ex-wife Rose Madden in 2021, allegations emerged on social media that Bryan cheated on her while she was deployed, later mailing her divorce papers and ending the year-long marriage.

Though unconfirmed, these rumors have prevented many from being sympathetic toward Chickenfry, claiming Bryan’s dating history should have been a dead giveaway that their relationship would eventually end and it wouldn’t be pretty.

In a recent episode of “Talk Tuah with Haliey Welch” also posted on Oct. 22, Chickenfry warned the hosts not to date celebrities.

“I think it’s better for the mental to not date someone famous,” Chickenfry said. “It’s a lot.”

In the episode, Chickenfry shared her experience on how dating a celebrity adds pressure to the relationship, especially concerning privacy.

For any celebrity, a public breakup is emotionally difficult to deal with, but it also walks the line of turning the situation into content.

The Bryan-Chickenfry breakup is the most recent example of how social media has the power to amplify every aspect of celebrity relationships. Even when celebrities request privacy, that doesn’t stop harsh comments and criticism from appearing on their feed.

Dealing with a breakup in private is difficult as is, but when there are outsiders commenting on a situation they aren’t involved in, it makes the process much harder. Fans aren’t entitled to know all the details, but the nature of celebrity culture makes them feel like they are.

In a society where privacy is constantly being challenged, the emotional toll of a public breakup reveals the costs of living in the spotlight.

And apparently, Zach Bryan doesn’t like his chicken fried.