The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
Categories:

Stop arguing, start learning

Lillian Curtin, Opinion Editor
October 1, 2024
Tripp Menhall

I constantly engage with controversial topics and opinions. If I didn’t, I wouldn’t be doing my job right. 

College classes are not immune to the side effects of our divisive country, especially in this upcoming election year. 

You can have your opinions, everyone does. But taking over a class that’s supposed to discuss strategies like campaigning and marketing just to express your hatred for one candidate is not helping anyone. It may be a release to you, but it’s interrupting valuable opportunities to learn about tactics used by candidates that we may use ourselves one day. 

If you want to argue or state your opinion about politics, we have plenty of clubs and classes that you could register for instead of misusing a class that’s supposed to be about strategy. 

It’s an abuse of that space if you’re using it to attack people who have different beliefs, who are just there to learn. There’s also no need to make side comments, snide remarks and scoffing when someone brings up something a candidate that you don’t like did well. Going as far as to call someone a name is unprofessional and if you can’t keep your emotions under control during a class discussion where a candidate’s name is merely mentioned, leave the classroom and start a podcast where you can talk all you want.

It’s hypocritical to get annoyed at someone else explaining why they feel a certain way, when they let you ramble about something totally unrelated to class. Yet, the moment they bring in a different viewpoint about something we are actually discussing, there’s audible moans of disagreement and annoyance. 

Being in politics means having to play devil’s advocate sometimes, even if you truly believe your opponents are the devil themselves. You don’t have to like the person, but you have to be able to identify the strengths and weaknesses of both sides. 

In debates, both ends are looking at each other, and predicting what the other one will say. To do this, they have to acknowledge their opponent’s strengths. 

When Vice President Kamala Harris’ team is telling her what former President Donald Trump is doing well, she most likely isn’t scoffing and laughing. Maybe Trump is doing that. But, when you’re shouting out how much you hate him in the middle of class, maybe reflect, because you’re acting just like him when you refuse to acknowledge his strong points. 

As a political science major, you must be prepared to hear disagreements and debate. That said, if you can’t speak academically in a college class about politics, you need to take a step back and question if you’ll be able to work in this career. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in On-Campus
Quinnipiac needs more gluten-free dining options
Quinnipiac needs more gluten-free dining options
Fix what we have before building something new
Fix what we have before building something new
Starbucks Transact ordering is misleading
Starbucks Transact ordering is misleading
Bobcat Buzz: When joining clubs on campus, less is more
Bobcat Buzz: When joining clubs on campus, less is more
A call for in-person empathy
A call for in-person empathy
South Quad construction thrives, but threatens student lives
South Quad construction thrives, but threatens student lives
More in Opinion
The case against the Electoral College
The case against the Electoral College
Add streaming to your fall cleaning
Add streaming to your fall cleaning
Despite her former acquaintances going down, Oprah Winfrey has remained virtually untouched.
Oprah Winfrey: Always at the scene of the crime
Call your mom
Call your mom
What makes a franchise?
What makes a franchise?
Trump’s careless rhetoric is wreaking havoc on Haitian communities
Trump’s careless rhetoric is wreaking havoc on Haitian communities
About the Contributors
Lillian Curtin
Lillian Curtin, Opinion Editor
Tripp Menhall
Tripp Menhall, Creative Director