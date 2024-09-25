Life has a way of slipping through our fingers. We get caught up in the everyday hustle with work, responsibilities and the endless scrolling of social media. Before we know it, time has passed and the people we care about drift away. It’s easy to assume they’ll always be there when we need them, but the truth is, they won’t.

We’re all guilty of it. There will be times where I find that I haven’t texted and called a family member all day. I’m on my phone, rotting my mind with TikTok. In today’s world, with our endless stream of technology and entertainment at our fingertips, our brains are begging to be kept occupied. The new world of social media is more harmful than beneficial. But what you can do is use that technology to do something worthwhile.

Getting off the phone after a long conversation with a loved one feels better than any amount of Instagram scrolls. It’s counterintuitive that humans have made such a powerful machine, with infinite knowledge — more advanced than the technology we went to the moon with — but use it for watching 10 second videos over and over again.

Never take anything, or anyone for granted. There will be a day where you can’t call your mom or dad. Where you can’t go out and grab a drink with your buddy. Where you can’t go out on a late night drive with your brother or sister. So while their phone still has a signal, reach out.

In a time that is so infested with stress, and with people who are too wound up in their own lives, it’s easy to forget about the people that truly care about us. Your support system is your greatest ally. You are never alone. If you have a problem, someone is willing to listen.

If you don’t have a problem that you need to talk about, maybe they do. Just check in. See how things are going. Talk about your day and listen to them talk about theirs.

Our world has caused basic human interaction to feel foreign. Even if it feels awkward, send that message, make that call. The significance at the time might seem small, but the impact could be monumental. It’s easy to get caught up in the busyness of life, but those connections are what make life rich. It’s these interactions that make us human, and more importantly remind us what a human is.

Society often prioritizes individual success and digital distractions over personal connection, and it’s easy to forget the simple power of reaching out. These moments of vulnerability remind us of our shared humanity. They reconnect us to the people who matter most, grounding us in what truly makes life meaningful. And while fostering these bonds is essential, so is letting go of the barriers that keep us apart.

Life is too short to hold grudges and too unpredictable to waste time in anger. Instead of soaking in the bath of vexation, let go of your past issues. Forgiveness is also about your own inner peace. It allows you to move on without being shackled by the past, freeing you from the stress that comes with holding a grudge.

In your life, do as many things as possible. Find your passion. Try new things. When you are long gone, you won’t be saying to yourself, “Wow! I’m really glad I spent 10 years on my phone, and always prioritized work over my family and friends. What a productive use of my time on earth.” Skeletons don’t have a net worth.

When you look back, it won’t be the endless hours spent scrolling that you’ll remember, or the shift of work you picked up instead of going to your friend’s house — it will be the conversations, the laughter and the time spent with the people who matter.

And if you tell yourself that the asking price of doing is too high, just wait until you receive the bill of regret.