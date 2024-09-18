Quinnipiac needs more gluten-free dining options

As a college student with celiac disease, I am expected to maintain a safe and healthy diet with very little options. I was initially drawn to Quinnipiac University because the institution claims to provide accommodations for students with dietary restrictions.

Now as a junior, I can confidently say that those claims were misleading. Following my first year at Quinnipiac, I had severe health problems, and my symptoms were worse than any celiac-related issue I have ever experienced. After months of tests and hospital visits, doctors were able to identify the exact issue: I had consumed a dangerous amount of gluten through cross contamination.

I was saddened by the implication that the school was responsible for my sudden health decline. I expected my allergy to be taken seriously, as I was persistent with informing the dining staff of my restrictions.