Quinnipiac needs more gluten-free dining options

As a college student with celiac disease, I am expected to maintain a safe and healthy diet with very little options. I was initially drawn to Quinnipiac University because the institution claims to provide accommodations for students with dietary restrictions.
Now as a junior, I can confidently say that those claims were misleading. Following my first year at Quinnipiac, I had severe health problems, and my symptoms were worse than any celiac-related issue I have ever experienced. After months of tests and hospital visits, doctors were able to identify the exact issue: I had consumed a dangerous amount of gluten through cross contamination.
I was saddened by the implication that the school was responsible for my sudden health decline. I expected my allergy to be taken seriously, as I was persistent with informing the dining staff of my restrictions.
My experience is not unique, as students with all sorts of dietary restrictions find it challenging to fuel themselves with the options on campus.
Since the institution made these claims, I don’t blame the dining staff entirely. The university failed to properly educate their workers on the importance of dietary restrictions.
The dining halls on Mount Carmel and York Hill Campuses offer some allergen-friendly options. There is one allergen friendly-specific station in the main campus’ dining hall, but the quality of food is inconsistent.
The dining hall on York Hill does not have its own allergen-friendly station and has one corner dedicated to gluten-free
and vegan grocery-style options. It is an inconvenience to always have to cook for myself, while most of my peers can select anything from the dining hall.
Students love to take advantage of the university’s mobile ordering app, Transact. While ordering food ahead of time sounds convenient, the risks can quickly outweigh the benefits. I have several experiences ordering a sandwich with gluten-free bread, just to receive a sandwich with normal bread because the workers were not willing to accommodate. This common occurrence is not only a waste of meal points, but leaves many students hungry.
Quinnipiac needs to provide more allergen-friendly food for the students and better educate its dining staff on how to properly handle dietary restrictions in a college setting.