Fact checking is not bias

When most people say “be yourself,” it’s usually meant in a good way. Though, I can’t imagine former President Donald Trump’s team uttered anything close to those words before last Tuesday’s debate with current Vice President Kamala Harris. But he did it anyway.

Most of us predicted Trump would have some interesting things to say, points to make and “concepts of plans” to announce, but I don’t think any of us predicted what he would actually end up saying on that stage.

Trump made claims throughout the night ranging from Haitian immigrants eating pets to governors executing babies after birth.

While the vice president was clearly prepared, even bringing up a quote from Trump himself that Harris seemed to have memorized in advance, Trump made something up almost every time he spoke.

Moderators David Muir and Lindsey Davis from ABC continuously fact-checked these claims throughout the debate, leaving Trump supporters extremely upset.

Republican Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton called it a “three-on-one” and said, “They continued to engage in so-called fact- checking of Donald Trump.”

How is fact-checking a bad thing? It’s not. It’s the best thing that could’ve happened to this debate.

Just because their candidate got caught lying about some pretty serious accusations doesn’t mean that the moderators were out to get him. Even if it was purely out of hatred for Trump, it still doesn’t make his statements true.