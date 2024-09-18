Presidential debate watch party lures dozens

Quinnipiac University’s Office of Community Engagement and Quinnipiac Political Science Association hosted a Presidential debate watch party for students on Sept. 10. The event was organized to give students a way to watch the debate and discuss it afterward in a respectful manner.

Julianna Mazella, president of QPSA, welcomed students by asking them questions to consider before the event started to help students with the thought process when it comes to choosing a candidate they prefer. Following Mazella, Scott McLean, a professor of political science, educated the students on how to vote if you are an out-of-state student. McLean also offered valuable insights into the debate’s outcomes and implications.

“I hope it’s more of a debate than a personal attack against each other,” said Isabella Jasek, a first-year biomedical sciences major. “I want someone in office who can be a strong leader without having to attack others, and I think that’s what a lot of people want as well.”