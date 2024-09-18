Quinnipiac professor introduces two new language courses

Associate Professor of Modern Languages, Interdisciplinary Studies and Environmental Studies Mary Paddock introduced two new 7-week linguistic courses for the upcoming October.

While ML-241, “How Languages Die,” will focus on teaching students about dying languages, ML-243 “Conlags: How to create a Language,” will offer a course centered on the construction of new languages.

Paddock shared her excitement for introducing the two new linguistic courses.

The thought process for these courses was sparked by the interest of students taking the “Fundamentals of Human Languages” class, as both the death and birth of language were briefly introduced within the course. Students in the course expressed further desire to expand knowledge on these subjects, allowing for the new ML-241 and 243 courses to come to fruition.

In the course description of ML-243, Paddock refers to author’s J.R.R Tolkien’s ability within “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy to successfully create his own fictional languages by tying together language and culture. With strong enthusiasm, Paddock expressed that language and culture fit together like “hand in glove” when it comes to truly dissecting the structures of both new and old languages.

Paddock emphasized the importance of linguistics, calling it the “thumb print” that can be used to better understand not only an individual but a larger cultural group as well.

She plans to introduce ML-243 with the goal of not only educating students about previously constructed languages, but to inspire their imaginative minds in creating a language framework of their own.

When asked how ML-241 and 243 will accommodate for a diverse level of linguistic understanding among students in the courses, Paddock explained that students of all experience levels will have the same ability to succeed. Allowing for all students to participate in such courses will allow them to digest course material at their own pace.

Paddock expressed that the only characteristics a student will need in order to do well in ML-241 and 243 are enthusiasm and interest in the courses themselves.

For registration, students need to contact the Registrar directly. Both classes still have seats open.

Both interest and motivation will be the leading traits required in order to get the most from these classes. By diving deeper into the functional aspects of language, the courses will “throw back the curtain”, as Paddock stated, as to allow students to observe the more miniscule features that reinforce both the success or death of a given language.

Her message to students, that you never know where a class will take you next, welcomes students of all experience to the engaging courses.

Paddock hopes that by the end of these classes, students will have sparked a desire to continue linguistic growth throughout their time here at Quinnipiac. Self-discovery as students is a critical component to success and aids in the progression towards individual career goals.