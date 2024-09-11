Phone jails put safety on hold

If you have a phone, chances are you’ve come across teachers who have forced students to put phones in phone “trees” in their classrooms. It didn’t have to be a phone “tree,” it could’ve been a bin or shelves where you had to put your phones. There are even miniature cages where students place their phones.

Phones were deemed too distracting and that’s why these phone jails were mandatory in some schools. Educators believe it to be the student’s best interest. Actually, it’s the opposite.

What if there’s an emergency where students would have to get in touch with their parents? What if they need to call 911? The extra few minutes, or even seconds trying to get a phone could cost someone their life.

In an age where there are so many school shootings, as awful as it sounds, some kids’ last words to their parents, are through text messages. Even if they’re fine, parents are comforted by updates from their children in those types of situations.

Students also may need to use their phones to find out what’s going on outside their school or classroom with news alerts.

If they are in a lockdown and don’t have access to their phones, it’s only going to worsen the situation. Even if someone took the time to retrieve phones from where the teacher was keeping them, that person could be placed in even more danger.

It also prevents students from learning the correct way to prioritize work while also having a cell phone on them.

High school is a great place where students learn responsibility and how to manage distractions before entering either higher education or the workforce.

Confiscating devices prevents this learning opportunity and will inevitably make it more difficult later on — specifically, when it’s most important to be focused.

Learning to responsibly use phones and other devices is so important in a time where everything is so digital.

In a place where students are supposed to learn, acting like technology doesn’t exist in the hope that students will learn “the old-fashioned way” is so counterproductive.

Students have to learn how to utilize the tools that they have in-hand, and that includes phones. Phones aren’t just for calling, texting and updating your Snapchat story. Students could also learn how to effectively take notes, play educational games and access school resources on their phones.

There’s no point in pretending phones aren’t going to be part of everyday life forever, so we need to teach students the proper way of using them, both in the classroom or in the event of an emergency.

Phone “jails” are only going to lock away learning opportunities and safety.