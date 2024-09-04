‘Here Come The Irish’: A love letter to football in South Bend

This part of the episode really highlights how special it is to wear those blue and gold colors, and neither Denbrock and Leonard take it for granted. Leonard himself has doubts about whether or not he can live up to the great expectations set by Notre Dame legends like Joe Montana or Joe Theismann. It’s cool to pull back the curtain and see that these guys aren’t superheroes, but instead humans who think just like we all do.

The series then tells the stories of Xavier Watts and Jaden Mickey, both had to overcome serious adversity. Watts’ father became paralyzed when he was a child and Mickey lost her mother in December of 2023. The show does a nice job of highlighting how the team has rallied around the two players, especially Mickey. Before the 2024 spring game the team wore purple to commemorate his mother. That’s where the series really excels, when it showcases the players’ lives and telling their stories, both happy and sad. A bright spot was the story of Jack Kiser, we see him propose to his girlfriend during a team trip to New York City. Where the series falls a little short in my opinion is on the football side. We don’t see a whole lot of practice or even team meetings which I wish we could’ve gotten a little more of. One inside aspect that I enjoyed was the captain selection process. Seeing who wanted to step up to be considered and how Freeman selected the five captains was unique and I wish we got more of it. Overall, “Here Come the Irish” does a good job of painting the picture of Notre Dame football in South Bend. I just wish we got a little more of the football. As Holtz said, “It’s so important they named the sport after it.” Episodes three and four drop Dec. 5 on Peacock.