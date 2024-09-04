It ends with bad press

I think the movie did a great job of demonstrating the gray area around domestic violence; the abuse is not clear from the moment it starts, and it’s unbelievably painful because there’s love at the core of the relationship. Aside from the filming of this adaptation, conflicting, out-of-touch marketing techniques for a movie about domestic violence have led people to accuse Lively, the film’s producer, of giving the impression that it’s a light-hearted rom-com. Sharing the style choices and decisions behind the wardrobe is unnecessary to promote this movie.

On It Ends With Us’s TikTok page, they include a clip of Lively saying, “Grab your friends, wear your florals, and head out to see it.” Her light-hearted demeanor, along with other problematic press outings — including a pop-up photo experience in Los Angeles based on flower shop themes — is part of the reason this movie received hate. Lively has also been criticized for promoting her new hair care line and even shared press with her husband, Ryan Renolds, while on his press tour to support his movie, “Deadpool & Wolverine.” Baldoni, on the other hand, has done several interviews where he consistently addresses the topic of domestic violence in this film, encouraging viewers not to ask why did she stay, but why do men harm? Overall, taking separate paths to promote their newest movie and steering clear of each other at press events and the premiere has been problematic for the movie to say the least. People can get caught up with the drama around the cast and not absorb what this movie is really about. “It Ends With Us” takes on a complex topic, but by showing all sides of an abusive relationship, it gives insight into the patterns associated with domestic violence, promoting the important message that no relationship, no matter how deeply you love someone, is worth sacrificing your mental and physical health.