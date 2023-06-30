NHL Draft: Quinnipiac’s Legault, Pelosi selected by Hurricanes, Bruins

On Day 2 of the 2023 NHL Draft Thursday, two players in defending champion Quinnipiac men’s hockey program heard their names called.

In the third round, the Boston Bruins used their first pick of the draft to select forward Christopher Pelosi 92nd overall. The 18-year-old committed to Quinnipiac for the 2024-25 season after a stellar junior career.

During stints with the NAHL’s Janesville Jets and the USHL’s Sioux Falls Stampede, the 6-foot-1-inch center scored 23 goals in 67 total games.

“We are very excited for Chris and his family,” Quinnipiac head coach Rand Pecknold wrote in a press release. “As an incoming center, he has already proven to have consistent success as a 200-foot player and will be a great addition to our program. Him being drafted is just the beginning of his upward trajectory.”

Pelosi became the fourth-highest draft choice in Bobcats history, following John Doherty (57th overall – 2003), Ty Smilanic (74th overall – 2020) and Keith Petruzzelli (88th overall – 2017).

Not long after, rising sophomore defenseman Charles Alexis Legault heard his name called from a team with plenty of Bobcats connections.

The Carolina Hurricanes — led by head coach Rod Brind’Amour, the father of former Quinnipiac center Skyler Brind’Amour — drafted Legault with the 139th overall selection on Thursday. This spring, the Hurricanes also added former Quinnipiac goaltender Yaniv Perets on a two-year entry level deal.

“We are very excited for Charles and his family,” Pecknold wrote in a press release. “He made an immediate impact for us in his first season and this selection proves that.”

The Canadian-born blue liner suited up in all 41 games last year for the Bobcats. He only tallied nine points (two goals, seven assists), but was consistently on the ice during the team’s championship run.

“We expect him to take another major jump this season as he takes on a larger role in our defensive unit,” Pecknold wrote.

Legault is now the third NHL draftee to suit up for Quinnipiac in the fall. Current teammate Sam Lipkin was chosen by the Arizona Coyotes in 2021 and incoming transfer Cooper Moore was drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in 2019.