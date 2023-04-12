Quinnipiac’s Yaniv Perets signs contract with Carolina Hurricanes

Quinnipiac sophomore goaltender Yaniv Perets signed a two-year entry level deal with the Carolina Hurricanes, the team announced Tuesday.

The deal will begin in the 2023-24 season, paying Perets $775,000 per season at the NHL level and $82,500 in the AHL for both seasons. He will also receive a $60,000 signing bonus, the Hurricanes announced in a press release.

Perets appeared in 74 games over his tenure with the Bobcats, recording a .935 career save percentage, 1.34 goals against average and 21 shutouts, all program records.

He was named a top-10 Hobey Baker award finalist and a top-3 Mike Richter Award finalist each of the last two seasons, on top of being named a Second-Team All American East and ECAC Hockey goaltender of the year in both campaigns.

In 2021-22, Perets posted a 1.17 goals against average in 31 appearances, breaking an NCAA single-season record set by Jimmy Howard in 2003-04. He was also named ECAC Hockey Player of the Year in a season that ended with a loss to Michigan in the Allentown Regional Final.

This season, Perets was selected to the NCAA All-Tournament team and Most Outstanding Player of the Bridgeport Regional, as he helped lead the Bobcats to their first national championship in program history.

“It was definitely one of our goals starting the year to be a national champ,” Perets said after Quinnipiac beat Minnesota in the title game. “Hats off to the guys, the staff, everyone who was part of this man. Everyone deserves it, this is absolutely nuts.”

The deal will begin in the 2023-24 season, paying Perets $775,000 per season at the NHL level and $82,500 in the AHL for both seasons. He will also receive a $60,000 signing bonus.

“Yaniv was a crucial part of Quinnipiac’s run to the national championship this season, and he has been an elite goaltender for his entire collegiate career,” Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell said in a press release. “He is a proven winner, and we look forward to seeing him develop in the crease.”