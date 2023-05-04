Quinnipiac’s top scorer Olivia Mobley enters transfer portal

Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey junior forward Olivia Mobley entered the transfer portal on April 25, following three seasons with the program.

Mobley joins sophomore forward Kate Helgeson as the lone Bobcats to enter the portal following the 2022-23 season.

Coming off her best collegiate season yet, the Minnesota native led Quinnipiac in points (43) and assists (28), and was second in goals with 15.

Throughout her career with Quinnipiac, Mobley suited up in 93 games while tallying 34 goals and 51 assists.

The Bobcats will now look to returning forwards Sadie Peart and Alexa Hoskin as well as freshman forward Madison Chantler and sophomore forward Maya Labad to carry the offensive load.