Kevin Seitter shines, Quinnipiac baseball mercies Iona 16-1

HAMDEN, Conn. — Fueled by a brilliant complete-game outing from senior right-handed pitcher Kevin Seitter, Quinnipiac baseball mercy-ruled the Iona Gaels 16-1 to win the weekend series Sunday afternoon.

The action started quickly in the first inning when Gaels senior utilityman Jake Field continued his hot streak, driving in his seventh RBI of the series on a triple off the center-field wall.

After that, Seitter settled in and didn’t allow another run.

“Kevin did a great job with his pitch sequencing,” head coach John Delaney said. “We didn’t execute a lot of those pitches yesterday … Kev was able to pitch to those players that we needed him to.”

The Bobcats responded instantly with their standout hitter – junior first baseman Sebastian Mueller – who knocked an RBI single to left field.

“He’s starting to show up like he always does (and) this is when we need it most,” senior outfielder Anthony Donofrio said.

Command issues plagued Iona right-handed starter junior Alex Hunt, who beaned graduate student infielder Kyle Maves and junior catcher/outfielder Keegan O’Connor. Senior infielder McGwire Tuffy took advantage of the bases-loaded opportunity and knocked a sacrifice fly to right field bringing home Mueller for the 2-1 lead.

Hunt and Seitter both settled in and it remained 2-1 until the bottom of the fourth, as Hunt’s command continued to affect him. His four walks and three hit-by-pitches led to a run scored off a walk from junior outfielder Jared Zimbardo and a two-RBI single by Donofrio.

The Bobcats clawed themselves to a 5-1 lead but weren’t done in the fourth inning. Mueller reached and advanced to second on a third baseman’s error, scoring Zimbardo and Donofrio and putting Quinnipiac up 7-1.

The Bobcats offense continued to rake, with redshirt junior designated hitter Sean Swenson going yard, hitting a moonshot over the left-field fence. Quinnipiac’s dugout emptied to hype up Swenson after his long ball.

Bases-loaded walks by Zimbardo and Maves along with RBI hits from senior utilityman Matt Tesoriero and a double from Donofrio put them up 12-1 at the end of five.

Command issues still haunted Iona with two walks and a hit by pitch to the bottom of the Bobcats order.

A bloop single from Zimbardo, a walk to Donofrio and RBI’s from Mueller and Maves led Quinnipiac to a final score of 16-1.

“Being a good offense isn’t about being a team that can just get hits,” Delaney said. “Being a good hitter means you to be able to lay off pitches that aren’t pitches you’re gonna have success on.”

Quinnipiac will continue its positive momentum on Wednesday for a bout with Yale at 3 p.m.