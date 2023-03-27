Dylan St. Cyr signs contract with Grand Rapids Griffins

Former Quinnipiac men’s hockey goaltender Dylan St. Cyr inked an amateur tryout deal with the Grand Rapids Griffins, the team announced Friday.

Grand Rapids, the AHL affiliate of the Detroit Red Wings, signed St. Cyr after his final collegiate season at Michigan State, where he recorded a 17-18-2 record with a .915 save percentage.

St. Cyr’s lone season with the Bobcats was in 2021-22, when he was a graduate student transfer from Notre Dame. He split time with then-freshman Yaniv Perets and went 10-2-1 with five shutouts, including a NCAA-best 1.16 goals against average. The Northville, Michigan, native notably got the starting nod in net in the 2022 CT Ice Semifinal game, where the Bobcats beat Sacred Heart 3-2 in overtime.

Prior to Quinnipiac, St. Cyr played at Notre Dame for four years, amassing a career 16-12-2 record. It was part of back-to-back Big Ten Tournament championship teams and a national championship runner-up team in 2018. He was also the starting goaltender for the gold medal winning Team USA in the 2017 World Junior Championship, going 7-0-0 and leading the tournament with a 1.96 GAA.

St. Cyr is part of a long line of hockey heritage. His mother, Manon Rhéaume, was the first woman to play in an exhibition pro sporting event in North America, playing in a preseason game for the Tampa Bay Lightning in 1992 and 1993. His father, Gerry St. Cyr, played five seasons at the professional level, including 40 games with the New Haven Senators in 1992-93.

On March 25, Dylan St. Cyr suited up for the Griffins in their game against the Iowa Wild. He did not play.

This story will be updated when contract information is announced.