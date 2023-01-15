Bobcats’ championship core shrinks again as Sam McCann transfers to George Mason

The Quinnipiac men’s soccer team, which won its first MAAC title since 2013, is going to look significantly different in 2023.

Sophomore forward/midfielder Sam McCann announced his transfer to George Mason Saturday evening.

“Committed,” McCann’s Instagram story read.

Introducing our incoming class for Spring 2023! Welcome to #MasonNation Let’s get to work!! 👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/2Ne7gqARKh — Mason Men's Soccer (@masonmsoc) January 14, 2023

McCann is the third member of the Bobcats’ championship squad to leave Hamden, as junior defender Jared Smith and freshman midfielder Alexander Stjernegaard left for Seton Hall and Marshall, respectively.

The Stamford, Connecticut, native recorded four goals and four assists in his freshman season, and improved in his second season.

He scored six times in his sophomore campaign, but a lack of consistent playing time down the stretch led to speculation that McCann’s time at Quinnipiac was coming to an end.

George Mason had a season to forget last fall, going 2-11-2, which included a 10-game winless streak to end the year. The Patriots announced six transfers for the 2023 season on Saturday, which included McCann.

The Bobcats now will need to fill a significant amount of holes as they look to repeat as conference champions next fall.