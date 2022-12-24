Jared Smith enters transfer portal after championship season ends

On the heels of its first NCAA Tournament bid since 2013, the Quinnipiac men’s soccer team is going to look a bit different as the Bobcats try to defend their MAAC title.

Junior defender Jared Smith entered the transfer portal following the 2022 season Saturday, as announced on Smith’s personal Instagram.

On the defensive side, Smith enters the portal after having a career season in Hamden. The Longmeadow, Massachusetts, native equaled his career high in goals (one) with a game-tying goal against Iona on Oct. 15, and recorded a personal-best six assists.

“One of the toughest decisions I have ever made. The past 3 years at Quinnipiac I met some really great people and made connections to last a lifetime. I can never express my gratitude for the opportunities that I was given. I have decided to enter the transfer portal to use my last 2 years of eligibility. Thank you,” Smith announced on Instagram.

Throughout his collegiate career, Smith played in 40 games, recording two goals and seven assists. This past season, he racked up a career-high 1,497 minutes played, second-most on the team.

The Bobcats, who will see significant roster turnover with two graduate students and (potentially) eight seniors leaving the squad, will now need to lean on younger players to fill the back line role of Smith.

Just because Smith entered the portal does not mean his time at Quinnipiac is over. Some collegiate players submit their name into the transfer portal to see what potential suitors are out there. This does not rule out a potential return to the Bobcats for the 2023 season.

This story will be updated when more details are officially announced.