Alexander Stjernegaard transfers to Marshall

A second member of the Quinnipiac men’s soccer program will be departing next season.

Freshman midfielder Alexander Stjernegaard will be leaving Quinnipiac to join the Marshall Thundering Herd in 2023, according to Marshall’s Twitter account. This comes two weeks after junior defender Jared Smith announced that he entered the transfer portal on Dec. 23.

Stjernegaard, a Denmark native, recorded four goals and a team-leading 13 assists for 21 points in his first collegiate season. He was also named the 2022 MAAC Rookie of the Year, as well as to the United Soccer Coaches All-Atlantic Region Team.

Stjernegaard has announced his commitment on his Instagram, sharing, “Excited for my next chapter.”

Marshall was ranked No. 9 in the country last season and now adds a prominent offensive threat to their roster. The Thundering Herd won the 2020 National Championship and back-to-back Conference-USA titles.

Both Quinnipiac and Marshall made the NCAA Tournament this past November, with the Bobcats falling in the first round to Vermont and the Thundering Herd dropping their third match to the Indiana Hoosiers.