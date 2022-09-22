‘Beautiful Mistakes’: Adam Levine’s viral downfall by virtue of affair claims

Adam Levine, the frontman for Maroon 5, confessed to having used “poor judgment” and having “crossed the line” by engaging in provocative messaging with anyone who isn’t his wife, Namibian model Behati Prinsloo, on his Instagram Story on Sept. 20.

This was a direct response to 23-year-old Instagram model and OnlyFans creator, Sumner Stroh, who accused the “Moves Like Jagger” singer of manipulating Stroh into having an affair with Levine. Stroh unveiled it all in a minute-and-a-half-long video posted to TikTok a day earlier.

“Essentially, I was having an affair with a man who’s married to a Victoria’s Secret model,” Stroh said in the same TikTok video. “At the time, you know, I was young. I was naive. Quite frankly, I feel exploited. I wasn’t in the scene like I am now, so, I was definitely very easily manipulated.”

Stroh unveiled private Instagram messages in the video between the odd couple including one where he wrote, “It is truly unreal how fucking hot you are,” and she responded with, “I mean I think the same … Seeing you in person I was like….I’m fucked.”

This bombshell came only days after Prinsloo announced that she was pregnant with her and Levine’s third child on Instagram, just months after celebrating their 8-year marriage this July.

The 43-year-old father of two issued a public apology, if you can even call it that, denying all of Stroh’s claims that he had an affair with the online content creator. He suggested that his only misconduct was in messaging other women “during a regrettable period” in his life.

“In certain instances it became inappropriate,” Levine said in response to Stroh on his Instagram Story. “I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

Stroh expressed in the now-viral TikTok video that she sent screenshots of her back-and-forth with Levine with friends. One of them attempted to sell the story to a tabloid, which is why Stroh chose to expose her and Levine’s relationship publicly.

Stroh claimed in a second TikTok video that her initial plan was to express her remorse and embarrassment but ludicrously chose not to because she “didn’t want people to look at it and go, ‘oh, she’s playing the victim.’”

@sumnerstroh Replying to @alanasanders89 addressing a few things I wish I had said in the first video ♬ original sound – Sumner Stroh

It’s not clear who the victim is. It’s not Stroh, but rather Levine’s wife and kids.

Though Prinsloo has yet to comment on Levine’s scandal, I could only imagine how she’s feeling right now. She is pregnant with her third child to a man that already compromised his vows to another woman. Her big announcement was clouded with social media models exposing her husband for being a creep. Levine also has two young daughters at home.

Levine messaging young women is just as disrespectful to his children as it is to his wife. It’s also not exactly the best thing a father, who is meant to be a male role model for two girls, should be doing.

Stroh making the alleged affair public soon after Prinsloo announced her pregnancy was also a selfish move on her part.

It’s not Stroh’s job to be loyal to Prinsloo. Levine was the one who broke his marriage vows, however, it’s strictly hard to feel bad for someone who knowingly engaged with a married father of two only a year ago. Stroh even said it herself, “Maroon 5 is basically elevator music at this point.”

She also hinted at the affair for about a year, making TikToks to the singer’s songs in non-disclosed irony.

In 2021, during the time of the alleged affair, the ex-mistress posted a now-deleted TikTok video of her smiling to the Maroon 5 song “Beautiful Mistakes,” captioning it with “I look at my life and just laugh sometimes.”

In August, a month before she made her alleged affair public, Stroh posted another TikTok set to the Maroon 5 song “Animals”, with the specific verse “You can pretend it’s meant to be / But you can’t stay away from me.” She captioned the video with “A lil too specific.”

Her viral TikTok video that made sense of her earlier content using the singer’s songs felt more like an attempt to finally brag about her love affair with the tattooed vocalist rather than a coherent argument for empathy, even if that wasn’t her intention.

Stroh may not be so innocent, but neither is Levine.

After Stroh’s post became viral, model Alyson Rose (@alysonrosef) came forward in a now-deleted TikTok video where she displayed screenshots of private messages between her and Levine. Levine has a type and is putting it to practice, even after being married to Prinsloo for nearly a decade.

Levine wrote in one of the messages to Rose, “I shouldn’t be talking to you, you know.” The singer had at least some awareness of the impact of his actions, but, at least at the time, he didn’t care.

“I guess if any other girls have experienced this with him … I just think they should post it ‘cause I feel really bad for his wife, and nobody deserves this,” she said in the video.

Maryka (@mvrykv_) is the third woman to expose Levine but took a different approach to Rose and Stroh and unveiled her private messages on her Instagram Story using the hashtag “#ExposeAdameLevine.” The vocalist’s online unmasking of character did not stop there.

Levine’s former yoga instructor, Alanna Zabel, is the fourth woman to expose Levine. Zabel worked for Levine from 2007 to 2010 and took to her Instagram Story on Sept. 22 to further oust the pop star’s reputation.

She alleged that Levine texted Zabel saying, “I want to spend the day with you next,” and that he used to boast to his friends that his yoga instructor had the “best ass in town and it was cute.” She then claimed the text message caused a physical altercation with her then-boyfriend.

Zabel backtracked some of her claims in the caption of an Instagram video of her and Levine practicing yoga together.

“First, Adam’s text was not wrong, IMO,” Zabel wrote, “Secondly, Adam was not responsible for my abusive ex-boyfriend, or his actions.”

Zabel decided to tell her story because she was “disappointed” by Levine’s response to Stroh’s accusations against her former client.

“When you look at the Cause and Effect that come from Adam’s one text, either flirtatious or mis-sent,” Zadel wrote. “We can see how cautious and mindful we should be with our actions, and how they affect others.”

We’re witnessing Maroon 5’s downfall in real-time, and it will forever be tied to Levine not being able to keep it in his pants for Instagram models and wanting to name his kids after his mistresses. Go figure. Levine made a “Beautiful Mistake” on this one, and it won’t be easy to bounce back.