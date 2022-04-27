Yeargin’s Yard: Recharged: Pitcher and catcher tandems take center stage

A battery. It’s what powers a household. Some may argue it powers the world, fueling smartphones, computers and a plethora of other gadgets. For the Quinnipiac baseball team, the pitcher-catcher battery is what powers its wins and losses.

The Bobcats pulled off a mini upset within the MAAC and took two out of three games from the Monmouth Hawks, a team that’s currently fifth in the conference compared to Quinnipiac’s eighth. The reason they were able to do it, and the reason they get the majority of their wins, is from strong pitching. In the wins, junior starting pitcher Kevin Seitter and senior starting pitcher Gabriel Romano went a combined 12 innings, leaving the bullpen to only close out six innings.

Even in the one loss against the Hawks, junior pitcher Brandyn Garcia went 6.1 innings with 11 strikeouts, though he did allow five runs. With starters being able to go longer into games, the Bobcats don’t have to rely on their bullpen, by far the team’s weakest point. The bullpen has allowed 178 total runs on the year, compared to Garcia, Seitter and sophomore pitcher Tate Copeland’s combined 118.

But, with all the bad happening in the bullpen throughout the year, blowing leads and walking 169 batters compared to opponents 133, there’s still positives to take away from the latest games. For starters (pun intended), the Bobcats go-to relievers as of late have been Romano, senior Anthony Ambrosino and sophomore Matt DeLuca. The trio have allowed a total of 12 runs in eight outings.

Quinnipiac Head Coach John Delaney also has sophomore pitcher Chris Mazza, graduate student pitcher Carter Poiry and occasionally junior outfielder/pitcher Anthony Donofrio come out of the pen to pitch during weekday games.

The bullpen shined against Yale on April 20, who they lost to 19-7 earlier in the season. The combination of Mazza, Poiry, Donofrio and senior pitcher Derek Goldrick held the Bulldogs to three runs after a poor five run outing from freshman pitcher Ryan Hutchinson.

Specifically, Poiry has developed a nasty pick-off move. Against Hartford on April 12, and in the second meeting versus Yale on April 20, the former Murray State Racer picked off one runner in each game.

“If you can’t keep guys from getting good jumps on you … you make the game too easy for the other team,” Delaney said.

Poiry allowed five runs and hit three batters the first time he faced Yale, whereas in his second outing he allowed zero runs and one walk. He has improved on his command this season, and with the pick-off move he’s developed, he has the potential to become a No. 1 option out of the bullpen.