Women’s hockey earns NCAA Tournament berth

Even though Quinnipiac did not advance to the conference championship this past weekend, it still has the most important games of the season rapidly approaching.

During Sunday night’s tournament selection show, the Bobcats landed in a tough part of the NCAA bracket, facing off against Syracuse on March 10, in Columbus, Ohio, where the winner will go on to play No. 1 Ohio State.

Quinnipiac enters the tournament coming off of an emotional loss to Colgate in the conference semifinals.

Though Syracuse finished the season strong, going 9-1-2 since the start of 2022 and winning a CHA championship, the Orange struggled mightily against ECAC Hockey opponents. In 10 matchups against Quinnipiac’s conference, Syracuse posted a 1-6- 3 record, including the exhibition game against RPI.

Syracuse’s sole win came against Union, which finished the season with a 5-28-1 record.

It’s been a tale of two seasons for the Orange, who dominated their conference play, but performed poorly against the out-of- conference portion of their schedule. Syracuse finished atop the CHA conference with an 11-4-1 record, but only a 4-6-5 record against non-conference teams.

The statistical splits for Syracuse are not captivating. Looking at goal-scoring, the Orange could not score efficiently at five-on- five. A team that just won its conference championship finished with a negative five-on-five goal differential, scoring just 54 goals while allowing 61.