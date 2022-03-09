Surging gas prices put financial strain on student travel

President Biden announced March 8, the U.S. would be banning energy and oil imports from Russia. Ball said gas prices may continue to spike if countries across Europe follow suit. According to Eurostat, 27% of the European Union’s crude oil imports came from Russia in 2019.

“When Europe also has to back out of (the Russian) oil market and find alternative supplies, now they’re trying to replace (27%) of what they needed in alternative sources, and that drives up demand for all those alternatives all over the world,” Ball said. “That’s what really drives that spike in prices. It’s not just America’s demand, instead, everybody else is trying to do the same thing, too.”

Ball estimated gas prices will reach around $5-6 per gallon if the war in Ukraine continues.

“If this drags on, and we find alternative supplies, then (gas prices will) probably peak over the next month and then fall back a little bit over the coming months,” Ball said. “The only way it goes away quickly is I think if the war in Ukraine stops, and we can resume purchases with Russia.”

Ciarleglio said she is worried about the spike in prices as she relies on her car to get to class. While some students rely on part-time jobs to pay for transportation costs, Ciarleglio said she does not have the same opportunity.

“I cannot balance being a full-time student with having a job, so I cannot make money on the side,” Ciarleglio said. “When my money runs out, I will have no way to get onto campus.”

Christian Nyberg, a sophomore criminal justice major, said the increase in gas prices has made his commute from Cheshire more expensive.