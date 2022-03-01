Standing up and speaking out: Four Black activists reflect on advocating and organizing with purpose through a virtual discussion

In 2020, many activists appeared as the world witnessed the tragic murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, kick- starting protests across the globe in favor of social change. The reality of racial inequalities and police brutality associated with Black individuals finally got notoriety, pushing the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement to the forefront.

Something many new activists may not consider is that Black activism existed long before the monumental events that occurred only two years ago. In commemoration of Black History Month, the Department of Cultural and Global Engagement invited four Black activists on Feb. 22, to virtually discuss their individual journeys, substantial advocacy and their motives behind the fight for social equality.

“(This event is) an opportunity for us to learn about meaningful activism, challenges and successes as we disrupt the status quo and the importance of care and resilience through the work of activism,” said Veronica Jacobs, associate director of multicultural education.

Harmony Edosomwan is a Nigerian-American activist raised in the Bronx by two Nigerian immigrants. She is a chef and cannabis advocate. Recently graduated from the University of Vermont, Edosomwan is the owner of two businesses, Harmony’s Kitchen, a soul food catering business and Heauxs Defense, a self-defense tools company.

She champions Black women, Black queer women and racial justice. She has recently explored environmental justice with a more urban perspective due to her roots in the Bronx. Throughout Edosomwan’s life, when she witnesses something she has to speak on it. To her, activism means standing up for what you believe in and “causing good trouble.”

“Like I remember just even back in sixth grade,” Edosomwan said. “When I see people getting bullied on the bus, I’d be like, ‘Hey, don’t do that’ … I was always causing good trouble throughout my entire life.”

Edosomwan said she was always “activist-minded” and stood up and spoke out on what she believed in. The summer of 2016 was particularly impactful for her as

it marked her initial encounter with the BLM movement. That summer, she and her sister joined a BLM protest in Union Square.

Edosomwan said this was one of the biggest protests that New York City had up to that point. Seeing how the police handled the protest shook her to her core, specifically when she had to run away from the police while it was raining that night. This experience was eye-opening to her and fired up a passion to devote her life to activism. A few months later after this encounter during her first semester of college, she organized her initial protest.