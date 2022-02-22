Blue lights initiate campus safety debate

With 13 blue light emergency systems on the Mount Carmel campus, some Quinnipiac University students say the lack of blue lights is cause for concern.

Chief of Public Safety Tony Reyes said the “seldomly used” blue light emergency system provides services to students around campus for dangerous situations so students can have quick access to Public Safety.

According to records from Public Safety, there are 13 blue lights on the Mount Carmel campus. This includes six in North Lot, five in Hogan Lot, one in South Lot at the shuttle stop and one on the road enclosing the Pine Grove forest. In contrast, there are 14 blue lights at the York Hill campus, 18 at the York Hill parking garage, four at the North Haven campus, five in Whitney Lot and two on Mount Carmel Avenue.

Despite the amount of blue lights on campus, some students feel as if the systems are not visible enough in their daily routine.

“I don’t feel very safe with the amount of blue lights there are,” said Kate Hagem, a first-year health sciences major, “I know just from the walk from my classes to my dorm there aren’t any. It’s very rare that I see a blue light on campus. I wish I saw more.”

Reyes said that students can use the systems if they are in trouble or distressed, in case of a medical emergency or to report incidents such as criminal or suspicious activity.

“It’s an immediate access or a way to be able to contact (Public Safety) and it’s a visible light, it’s a blue light for a reason, it’s visible,” Reyes said. “So, it also serves as not just a service for the person using it, it serves as a deterrent for people that could potentially be looking to do criminal activity or commit some sort of a crime.”

The time Public Safety takes to respond when a blue light is used depends on the location and that public safety officers are available on all three Quinnipiac campuses, Reyes said. He said “there’s no real data” on response time.