Transcending generations: ‘The Challenge’ proves to be reality TV’s crown jewel

Among most of Gen Z, the most common association to MTV’s television channel is copious amounts of “Ridiculousness” or the latest “Catfish” mystery. But to me, MTV’s celebrity goes back to the original days of reality television, in the era of “The Real World,” “Road Rules” and my personal favorite, the worthy heir of both of the aforementioned: “The Challenge.”

Before the days of modern reality TV, with the likes of everything from “Keeping up with the Kardashians” to “The Bachelor,” there was the breakout hit “The Real World.” It followed a group of 20-something-year-old strangers as they navigated adulthood under a shared roof in a new city. While the popularity of such a simple plot line may seem unclear to a present-day reality TV junkie, it was groundbreaking at the time of its introduction in 1992.

Watching a group of real people face a string of real tribulations was relatable for all audiences, which was a large part of why the television model blew up. Being able to follow the growth of what were deemed ordinary people as they navigated adulting over the course of several months was light, digestible and intriguing.

As the model progressed, however, so did the demand for its evolution. In 1995, MTV launched “Road Rules,” a sister show of “The Real World” that chronicled a group of strangers as they lived in a recreational vehicle and traveled to different locations to compete in missions. The two shows intersected in 1997, when the respective casts of that year’s season were brought together to compete for a cash prize. The meeting inspired the inception of “The Challenge” in 1998.

In its early years, “The Challenge” brought together alumni cast members of “The Real World” and “Road Rules” to compete in challenges and eliminate each other in order to win a cash prize.

At the turn of the new millennium, reality TV began to boom, becoming fundamental to American popular culture as we know it today. The habitual nature of the genre is what has allowed “The Challenge” to continue dominating in popularity. It transcended the lifespan of both “The Real World” and “Road Rules,” reaching media consumers who were not yet born at the time of its creation — like me.

I’ve watched “The Challenge” since I was old enough to watch MTV, which, in retrospect, was probably still too young. The first season I distinctly remember watching from start to finish was “Free Agents” in 2014. The allure of it