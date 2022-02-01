A unique Sundance experience

Just 16 days before departure, a Quinnipiac Film Society tradition nearly came to a grinding halt as the Sundance Film Festival announced for the second consecutive year, in-person screenings of its annual lustrous event would be unavailable.

“It was devastating,” said Jamie Manley, QFS vice president. “But we always had a plan B.”

Manley, a third-year in the 3+1 film, television and media arts program, began to plan this trip in 2020 with QFS president and fellow third-year 3+1 film, television and media arts major Ben Labadia. Since then, the student organization has hosted several fundraisers to support the cost of airfare, housing and tickets. In total, it raised about $200 total from events like a screening of the 2009 slasher film “Jennifer’s Body” and a Venmo donation campaign.

“We had no SGA funding for the trip,” Manley said. “Fortunately, many students were able to buy individual tickets.” The trip itself lasted six days, from Jan. 21-26. With the festival located in breathtaking Park City, Utah, students were able to stay together in a rented three-floor house equipped with a large common area and renovated kitchen.

“Once we got there, everything that had happened before with COVID and planning it all made it all so worth it,” Manley said.

Many of the students have not been to the festival yet because of last year’s unexpected circumstances that led to the festival going entirely virtual. Unfortunately, not all 45 applicants were accepted to attend; the official list included 23 QFS members.

“It did not feel real being there,” said Mason Glod, a sophomore media studies major. “It feels like you are living in a Hallmark movie.”

The crew was able to view about 15 films in those six days. The most popular film among the group was Cooper Raiff’s ““Cha Cha Real Smooth,” which was recently purchased for $15 million in a deal with Apple. Yet, the overall feeling of the films was a shared one.