SPB takes a trip to Hogwarts

The first week back from winter break can be a drag for even the most dedicated student. With a week of “Harry Potter”-themed events, the Student Programming Board welcomed every witch and wizard in the Quinnipiac University community back to campus.

Jaylene Guerra, a sophomore marketing major and SPB’s marketing chair, said that the SPB e-board knew right away that “Harry Potter” was the perfect theme for the week.

“If I recall correctly, there actually weren’t ever any other plans,” Guerra said. “The brainstorming process had just begun, and we stuck with our first thought.”

In the past few years, J.K. Rowling, author of the “Harry Potter” series, has come under fire for inflammatory comments against transgender women. However, Guerra said she thinks “Harry Potter” has grown beyond its origins.

“I think as a whole since “Harry Potter” has such a well-established community of fans, most people have separated the art from the author,” Guerra said.

The first event of the week was “Accio Energy,” a pickup event where students could go to the SPB suite in the Carl Hansen Student Center and pick up energy drinks and other sugar-filled elixirs.

On Tuesday, SPB’s weekly trivia game had questions about “Harry Potter” and prizes that related to the series.

Wednesday night, students had the opportunity to make their own wands, bookmarks and “remembralls,” a gift that character Neville Longbottom receives in “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.”

The highlight of the week was “Crucio Comedy Night” on Jan. 27, featuring comedian Feraz Ozel at On The Rocks. SPB gave a couple of lucky attendees prizes such as a “Harry Potter” Lego set and a blanket.

Ozel, who is based in California, came to Quinnipiac to bring his sense of humor to a place he had never been to and acknowledged the respect he was given by his audience.

“I like bringing laughs to different areas,” Ozel said. “Everybody was attentive and listening … but one thing I really appreciated was, everybody (not paying attention) had the common decency to be like ‘we’re not trying to listen to this guy’ and leave.”

Tamara Anderson, a third-year in the MAT program, attended the show with friends and was happy she saw something new at Quinnipiac.

“I think it was good to bring (comedy) to the community and allow (us) to see something different that we haven’t had in a while,” Anderson said.

Paige Pezzella, SPB’s vice president of membership and a sophomore English and media studies double major, booked the comedy event in October when she attended the National Association for Campus Activities conference in Hartford. At NACA, she saw Ozel perform his comedy routine.