Chronicle holiday picks: The Quinnipiac Chronicle’s executive board claim their favorite holiday film, TV special or song
As The Chronicle releases its final edition of the semester, the editorial board shares its best-loved holiday media.
December 8, 2021
Connor Lawless, Creative Director – “Year without a Santa Claus”
It was a staple of my family growing up during the holiday season, and the claymation style is both cute and timeless.
Ethan Hurwitz, Associate Sports Editor – “Christmas in Harlem” by Ye
It flies under the radar as one of Ye’s songs, but it’s one of his most meaningful. The rapper talks about being with his loved ones for the holidays and how much he appreciates them. He talks about the materialistic memories that a family can make, but also the ones that aren’t tangible: parties, parades, love and affection. The hook by Teyana Taylor also gives it a very wintery vibe, making it the perfect Christmas song.
Aidan Sheedy, Copy Editor – “The Goldbergs: A Christmas Story”
Although the title of the Season 3 episode of “The Goldbergs” mentions a beloved Christmas movie, the entire storyline revolves around Goldberg’s family Hanukkah celebrations. It is very rare to see content on channels like ABC that represent the Jewish traditions during Hanukkah. In short, Beverly, the mother, competes with a neighboring family in creating a “Super Hanukkah” for her kids. The problem is, she ends up turning the tradition into a Christmas-esque celebration. The best lines in the episode come from Pops, the grandfather, who explains to the family that Hanukkah is best celebrated to honor the Jewish customs and family that came before them. The episode makes me laugh every time, and I love seeing characters in movies and TV celebrate Hanukkah rather than Christmas.
Riley Millette, Sports Editor – “Elf”
Will Ferrell is the greatest. His comedic timing and instincts are perfect, and it shows here. It has the Christmas spirit to appeal to young ones and the comedy gold to make me laugh. They cut down a tree from Central Park! It’s absurd!
Katie Langley, Associate News Editor – “Happiest Season”
“Happiest Season” is a lovely queer romcom featuring Kristen Stewart, Mackenzie Davis and Aubrey Plaza. It’s cute, festive and funny with a great message about family and togetherness. Dan Levy provides great comedic relief to serious subject matters of coming out and living up to the expectations of family. From a lover of Hallmark Christmas movies, “Happiest Season” has all the great parts of the cheesy romances with the added bonus of a great cast and an on-screen queer relationship. Though the film only came out last year, I can see it becoming one of my holiday staples for years to come.
Neha Seenarine, Associate Arts & Life Editor – That Christmas “Spongebob Squarepants” episode
When I was younger, I looked forward to Nickelodeon showing its holiday specials. The one that resonated with me the most is the 2000 “Spongebob Squarepants” special. Although I couldn’t tell you what the episode is called, I appreciated Squidward going the extra mile to ensure Spongebob had the best Christmas ever. Squidward literally was borderline homeless toward the end of the special.
Ashley Pelletier, Arts & Life Editor – “The Santa Clause”
“The Santa Clause” was just one of those movies that I always loved growing up. The title is a great pun. Scott Calvin’s relationship with his son, Charlie, is absolutely precious. I love Scott’s progression from apathetic businessman to loving father for both Charlie and the elves. Not to mention, the movie is just as fun now as it was when I was little. I love the entire “Santa Clause” series but the original is always the best.
Toyloy (TJ) Brown III, Managing Editor – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas”
The original animated Grinch short is a Christmas classic that I have watched upwards of 20 times. The green grouch’s character resonated with me even though I’ve always enjoyed the holiday season, unlike him. The redemption arc, as well as the heartwarming feeling from the ending, makes this an easy choice.
Michael Sicoli, Editor-in-Chief – “A Charlie Brown Christmas”
The 1965 classic was a mainstay in the Sicoli household growing up. Between the charming cartoon and the lovable characters, it has everything you want in a Christmas movie. It carries a wonderful message symbolized by Charlie Brown picking out the smallest, weakest tree of the bunch to star for his friends. Even though the tree could barely hold a single ornament, with some love and attention, it became the shining star that Charlie Brown always knew it was.
Brendan Samson, Podcast Producer – “Home Alone”
Give me a movie with Joe Pesci that’s family-friendly, and you already have me sold. I watch this every year without fail, sometimes twice. The one-liners are amazing and the plot is captivating. Would I choose any other movie to watch at Christmas? Ma’am, I don’t think so.
David Matos, Associate Arts & Life Editor – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
It’s rare that a sequel film is as good as its predecessor, but Home Alone 2 defied the status quo. The film oozes nostalgia and the Christmas-time in New York vibes are strong. Also, watching Catherine O’Hara scream “Kevin” never gets old.
Peyton McKenzie, Associate Design Editor – “Elf”
Honestly, I just don’t like many other holiday things. “Elf” seems to be the one thing that is consistently a part of my holiday season. Every year I watch that movie; not on purpose, it just happens. Will Ferrell has a lot of funny moments in it, and it is honestly just a classic movie. The movie is also a piece of media that I can bear to consume, unlike a certain Mariah Carey song.
Nicole McIsaac, News Editor – “Christmas Vacation”
Every year since I was little, my family and I always kicked off the holidays by watching “Christmas Vacation” together. It became a tradition for all of us to do together, especially while we decorated the house. Anything that can go wrong goes wrong, making this movie absolutely hilarious. Just make sure your Christmas tree doesn’t resemble the one in the movie.
Michael LaRocca, Associate Opinion Editor – “Christmas Vacation”
It’s my favorite because I believe that it is the only Christmas movie that captures the true essence of the holiday. Nothing ever goes perfectly during the holidays, and no movie portrays that better than “Christmas Vacation.”
Emily Flamme, Managing Editor – “Feliz Navidad”
It’s my mom’s favorite Christmas song because she is Puerto Rican, and I have so many memories of her blasting it in my kitchen while she whipped up cookies or her famous chocolate cake. I always thought it was a fun song to represent my family’s heritage during a very Americanized holiday season.
Daniel Passapera, Photography Editor – “Dominick The Donkey”
It’s a classic funny holiday song — ever since I was little I thought it was great, and years later I still find myself blaring it around my house for the holidays. What’s not to love about a Christmas donkey?