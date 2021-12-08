Chronicle holiday picks: The Quinnipiac Chronicle’s executive board claim their favorite holiday film, TV special or song

Connor Lawless, Creative Director – “Year without a Santa Claus”

It was a staple of my family growing up during the holiday season, and the claymation style is both cute and timeless.

Ethan Hurwitz, Associate Sports Editor – “Christmas in Harlem” by Ye

It flies under the radar as one of Ye’s songs, but it’s one of his most meaningful. The rapper talks about being with his loved ones for the holidays and how much he appreciates them. He talks about the materialistic memories that a family can make, but also the ones that aren’t tangible: parties, parades, love and affection. The hook by Teyana Taylor also gives it a very wintery vibe, making it the perfect Christmas song.

Aidan Sheedy, Copy Editor – “The Goldbergs: A Christmas Story”

Although the title of the Season 3 episode of “The Goldbergs” mentions a beloved Christmas movie, the entire storyline revolves around Goldberg’s family Hanukkah celebrations. It is very rare to see content on channels like ABC that represent the Jewish traditions during Hanukkah. In short, Beverly, the mother, competes with a neighboring family in creating a “Super Hanukkah” for her kids. The problem is, she ends up turning the tradition into a Christmas-esque celebration. The best lines in the episode come from Pops, the grandfather, who explains to the family that Hanukkah is best celebrated to honor the Jewish customs and family that came before them. The episode makes me laugh every time, and I love seeing characters in movies and TV celebrate Hanukkah rather than Christmas.

Riley Millette, Sports Editor – “Elf”

Will Ferrell is the greatest. His comedic timing and instincts are perfect, and it shows here. It has the Christmas spirit to appeal to young ones and the comedy gold to make me laugh. They cut down a tree from Central Park! It’s absurd!

Katie Langley, Associate News Editor – “Happiest Season”

“Happiest Season” is a lovely queer romcom featuring Kristen Stewart, Mackenzie Davis and Aubrey Plaza. It’s cute, festive and funny with a great message about family and togetherness. Dan Levy provides great comedic relief to serious subject matters of coming out and living up to the expectations of family. From a lover of Hallmark Christmas movies, “Happiest Season” has all the great parts of the cheesy romances with the added bonus of a great cast and an on-screen queer relationship. Though the film only came out last year, I can see it becoming one of my holiday staples for years to come.

Neha Seenarine, Associate Arts & Life Editor – That Christmas “Spongebob Squarepants” episode

When I was younger, I looked forward to Nickelodeon showing its holiday specials. The one that resonated with me the most is the 2000 “Spongebob Squarepants” special. Although I couldn’t tell you what the episode is called, I appreciated Squidward going the extra mile to ensure Spongebob had the best Christmas ever. Squidward literally was borderline homeless toward the end of the special.