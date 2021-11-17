Building a community

“Inclusive excellence” are two often-cited words listed in Quinnipiac University’s diversity and inclusion initiative that speak louder than any pamphlet stock photo of smiling, diverse students.

It’s a great idea on the surface, but when you dig deeper, it is obvious that the university lacks diversity, with 21% of the class of 2024 identifying as underrepresented minorities.

For students like Kiara Tantaquidgeon, a senior health science studies major, “inclusive excellence” is all too often an empty promise.

Tantaquidgeon “couldn’t believe” that a program didn’t exist for indigenous students when she came to Quinnipiac.

Coming from an Indigenous background as a member of the Mohegan Tribe, the last thing Tantaquidgeon wanted to do was attend a university without a space for Indigenous students.

“I grew up very close to my reservation and very close to the family I had on the reservation,” Tantaquidgeon said. “And I knew that (an Indigenous community) was something I wanted, because it was something I had at home, and I was already really scared about the whole transition.”

However, unforeseen family issues led Tantaquidgeon to stay close to home for college and attend Quinnipiac. Though the university shares a name with the Quinnipiac Tribe of southern Connecticut, there was little visible Indigenous representation on campus.

Tantaquidgeon, who had grown up learning about the Quinnipiac people, said this disappointed her during her first year.

“I kind of just went under the radar and tried to get through the year because I had it all set up to transfer,” Tantaquidgeon said.

Cornell University almost became Tantaquidgeon’s home away from home after her first year at Quinnipiac, thanks to the numerous student organizations for Indigenous students.

That all changed when she got some life-changing advice from her academic advisor, who asked her, “would you rather be a small fish in a big pond, or a big fish in a small pond?”

“I thought about that and then decided to stay,” Tantaquidgeon said. “But under the condition that I was going to do work, relating to … having an Indigenous community on campus.”

As a sophomore, Tantaquidgeon gave a speech at her first teach-in about being an Indigenous student in a primarily white institution, and she did not stop there.

“I was educating a community, and I didn’t have a community,” Tantaquidgeon said. “… I was like, should I start making a community?”