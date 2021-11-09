Finding community in creativity

After spending over a year alone during the COVID-19 pandemic, Quinnipiac University students are eager to form bonds on campus.

The Montage Literary and Arts Journal held an Open Mic Night in the Carl Hansen Student Center Nov. 3, extending

a warm invitation to Quinnipiac’s creative community for a chance to socially and emotionally connect with its members.

Dim lights and a cherry blossom background set the scene for club members to share their artistic work ranging from original spoken-word poetry to musical covers in an intimate setting.

“Open mic nights really just give everybody an opportunity to share their voices,” said Tamara Anderson, editor-in-chief of Montage.

Isabella Torres, a first-year business major, simultaneously kicked off the night and made her Montage debut with a literacy narrative, an introspective piece describing her experiences as a writer. She quickly connected with the audience through her struggle with academic validation and classroom anxiety, a common experience for college students with 87% citing education as their main source of stress, according to The American Psychological Association.

Torres thanked Montage for the opportunity to use writing as a therapeutic tool to sift through her emotions.

“I’m realizing more and more about myself literally throughout the essay,” Torres said.

Torres wasn’t the only student to make a debut. First-year English major August Bishop’s first Montage performance included two heartbreaking poems about romantic relationships and their lasting impact. She elaborated on the role writing has on people understanding their own emotional states, saying it pushed her to challenge her perspective on life.

“Seeing the good in the bad and being able to make something beautiful out of it is really cool,” Bishop said.

The second half of the performance featured an excerpt from “Ineffable,” an independent project created by Haktan Ceylan, a senior philosophy and political science double major. “Ineffable,” is a blend of unconventional poetry, graphics and music curated under Ceylan’s pen name Natkah Nalyec.

Ceylan announced the project in August 2021, but it has been brewing for over two years. Largely inspired by his transition from childhood to college, he touches on family issues, love and heartbreak.

Written in a pivotal period of his life, Ceylan said that “Ineffable” helped him overcome personal struggles.