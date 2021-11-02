Is Kourtney Kardashian barking up the right tree?

The least popular Kardashian sister got engaged for the first time Oct. 17, despite being best known for a previous nine-year relationship.

Kourtney Kardashian, the founder of the multimedia lifestyle platform Poosh, said yes to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. The pair has been dating for less than a year, but know that they want to spend forever together, per both of their romantic Instagram posts from the proposal.

Kardashian’s engagement is monumental, but that’s not a shock. They have the budget.

The female identity is often overshadowed by that of men. Women are often asked about their relationships instead of their accomplishments on and off the red carpet, and this reality remained true for Kourtney until now. Her previous relationships have focused on the men and their accomplishments, the breakups and the make-ups. Now, the media is highlighting the partnership Kourtney shares with Barker and how it’s making both better people.

Her most notable relationship before Barker is with socialite Scott Disick. The two met at a party in 2006 and were hot and cold until 2015 when they split for good. Disick and Kourtney have three children together.

They may always love each other, but Kourtney’s identity has been tied to Disick for over a decade, despite not being together for six years. Their relationship was clearly toxic. They broke up multiple times because of Disick’s repeated infidelity and substance abuse issues.

In the season 10 finale of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kourtney said. “I’ve worked so hard to keep this family together, it just makes me sad for the kids. He’s not being a good partner to me. I could never rely on him, depend on him for one single thing and I don’t want to show my kids that that’s OK.”

The final straw for their relationship was a month-long partying binge, during which Disick never came home.