Is Kourtney Kardashian barking up the right tree?
November 2, 2021
The least popular Kardashian sister got engaged for the first time Oct. 17, despite being best known for a previous nine-year relationship.
Kourtney Kardashian, the founder of the multimedia lifestyle platform Poosh, said yes to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. The pair has been dating for less than a year, but know that they want to spend forever together, per both of their romantic Instagram posts from the proposal.
Kardashian’s engagement is monumental, but that’s not a shock. They have the budget.
The female identity is often overshadowed by that of men. Women are often asked about their relationships instead of their accomplishments on and off the red carpet, and this reality remained true for Kourtney until now. Her previous relationships have focused on the men and their accomplishments, the breakups and the make-ups. Now, the media is highlighting the partnership Kourtney shares with Barker and how it’s making both better people.
Her most notable relationship before Barker is with socialite Scott Disick. The two met at a party in 2006 and were hot and cold until 2015 when they split for good. Disick and Kourtney have three children together.
They may always love each other, but Kourtney’s identity has been tied to Disick for over a decade, despite not being together for six years. Their relationship was clearly toxic. They broke up multiple times because of Disick’s repeated infidelity and substance abuse issues.
In the season 10 finale of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kourtney said. “I’ve worked so hard to keep this family together, it just makes me sad for the kids. He’s not being a good partner to me. I could never rely on him, depend on him for one single thing and I don’t want to show my kids that that’s OK.”
The final straw for their relationship was a month-long partying binge, during which Disick never came home.
Disick is just one force overshadowing Kourtney, as the Kardashian sisters are constantly competing to remain relevant and make money. Kourtney is often outshined by her family, having the least amount of Instagram followers at 148 million.
In a well-remembered “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” episode, while the famed family is planning a Christmas card photo shoot, Kim Kardashian tells Kourtney she’s “the least interesting to look at.”
It’s finally time she is remembered for being loved by a man that respects her.
Her relationship with Barker is a huge step in the right direction. It demonstrates Kourtney’s self-growth. People magazine reported back in March that Kourtney was interested in Barker because she was “ready for a relationship with a more mature guy.” He’s clearly an upgrade from Disick.
Barker brings his own sense of self into the partnership. He was previously married to 1995 Miss USA runner-up Shanna Moakler with whom he shares his three children. Kourtney and Barker are both in their 40s and are bringing lived experiences and wisdom into their partnership.
Barker has not only given Kourtney a secure and healthy relationship, but he’s been supportive of change in her career. Kourtney’s fashion style has become edgier since they paired up, as she’s been seen wearing darker colors, tighter fighting clothes and lots of leather. This is a stark contrast from her preppy, colorful and ditzy matching outfits with Disick from the 2000s.
The couple has also been seen buddying up with hot celebrity pair Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. Fox and Kourtney recently appeared getting close and personal in a SKIMS ad together, showing off Kim’s shapewear line.
Barker and Kourtney are great for each other. She’s finally getting to be the interesting sister, proving it’s never too late to find true love.