‘You’ is back and better than ever

Close your blinds and lock your doors because Joe Goldberg is back, and he’s still watching you.

Popular romantic thriller, “You” released its highly anticipated third season Oct. 15, and if you’re anything like me, you binged it in a day.

“You” quickly climbed up the Netflix rankings, dethroning the legendary series “Squid Game” from the No. 1 spot within a day. Season three is undeniably the best yet, receiving a score of 95% from Rotten Tomatoes, four points above its last.

TV writer Sera Gamble and producer Greg Berlanti adapted “You” from the novel of the same name by author Caroline Kepnes. The story centers around its main character, Goldberg, played by Penn Badgley, in his obsessive pursuit of love. The show carries romantic undertones while following a twisted “boy meets girl” narrative that begs the question: what would you do for love?

This season Goldberg and his wife, Love Quinn, portrayed by Victoria Pedretti, take on the challenge of raising a baby in the suburbs following the mind-bending cliffhanger at the end of season two which revealed her pregnancy and sociopathic nature.

Although some critics are tired of Goldberg’s repetitive stalker routine, season three takes a detour from what we’ve seen in the past. Quinn becomes the show’s primary murderer and leaves Goldberg to clean up her mess as he desperately tries to forge a new beginning. The two are a perfect pair and they make, quite literally, a killer team with Goldberg’s eerie attention to detail balancing out Quinn’s impulsivity.

The audience is introduced to a series of new characters including Cary and Sherry Conrad, played by Travis Van Winkle and Shalita Grant, respectively the king and queen of the fictional Madre Linda suburbs. As tension floods the cracks of Quinn and Goldberg’s marriage, the highly therapized Conrads offer a steamy, polyamorous solution. Each couple’s relationship ultimately comments on the foundations of marriage, a major point of commentary for this season.