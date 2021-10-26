Fall Fest is back: Rebecca Black and Trevor Daniel perform at biggest event since COVID

Walking through a giant inflatable Boomer the Bobcat head on Oct. 23, the Quad felt and looked more lively than it had since 2019.

Fall Fest is an annual Quinnipiac tradition that is a culmination of months of hard work from members of WQAQ, the on-campus radio station, and the Student Programming Board (SPB). The two organizations not only create an event complete with food and activities, they also arrange for live artists to perform right on the Quad. This year, the artists were Grayson DeWolfe, Trevor Daniel and Rebecca Black, performing from 2 to 6 p.m.

The road to Fall Fest

Quinnipiac University has not had an event on this scale since the fall 2019 semester when it hosted the last Fall Fest over 740 days before.

“Fall Fest has probably been in the works since the spring semester,” said WQAQ General Manager Jack Main. “It’s a really big deal that we’re doing Fall Fest because it hasn’t happened in two years.”

Much like this year’s Fall Fest, there were three performers at the last event as well: Cale Dodds, The Sulls and Those Guys. However, the day did not attract the same number of people that this year did.

“I remember my freshman year I actually had woken up from a nap and there was Fall Fest on the Quad,” said Carly Mac Manus, WQAQ’s show programming manager. “I didn’t even know it was happening, and they had this really crappy band … It wasn’t good … Now we had two years of essentially no events. So now we have all this time, money that we all put into it so there’s definitely a lot more effort going into it now.”

The team that worked on Fall Fest 2021 aimed to prevent the same lackluster response that the last one received.

“We had a good budget,” Mac Manus said. “We had around $30,000 for performers … Bigger artists like people were requesting were somewhere like $100,000, which is something that is insane and out of our budget.”

Everyone involved agreed that the performers needed to be artists that students on campus would recognize and be interested in. Both Black and Daniel are known artists across social media platforms like YouTube and TikTok. However, the budget played a big role in what artists WQAQ and SPB could get to perform on campus.

A running theme of the planning for Fall Fest was comparing the coming event to 2019, but Zachary Iwatsuki, a sophomore in the entry-level master’s physician’s assistant program, helmed the project as SPB’s mainstage chair. As a sophomore, Iwatsuki never experienced a Fall Fest due to Quinnipiac’s COVID-19 restrictions preventing large-scale events last year.

“For me at least, I’m a sophomore, so I haven’t experienced an actual Fall Fest,” Iwatsuki said. “Part of the reason they chose me for the position (of mainstage chair) would be so I could bring a fresh eye to it. I can follow in the footsteps of other people, but at the end of the day, I am bringing a new, fresh eye to Fall Fest.”

On top of the artists, the organizations booked two food trucks, Silver Sands Pizza and Fork in the Road, and prepaid for 100 orders per truck. They also organized activities for students to enjoy during the opening act and throughout the afternoon, including a pumpkin painting station, an inflatable corn maze and a mechanical bull.

A day on the Quad

