Let there be a record: The box office success of ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ conceals the film’s unbalanced nature

“Venom: Let There Be Carnage” came out in theaters Oct. 1 to the tune of a $90 million domestic debut. The sequel now owns the title of the most successful opening weekend in the COVID-19 era.

The film surpassed Marvel’s releases of “Black Widow” and “Shang-Chi” from earlier this year, all but solidifying the fact that theaters are back open for business. However, it’s unfortunate that this important record for the film industry arrives alongside such an aggressively subpar action-adventure.

“Let There Be Carnage” focuses on the frazzled relationship between Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock, an investigative journalist, and his companion Venom, an alien symbiote that has taken over part of his psyche, as they attempt to put aside their differences in light of a new threat from famed serial killer Cletus Kasady.

The story begins with a glimpse into Kasady’s background, including his separation from the love of his life, Naomie Harris’s Francis Barrison, also known as “Shriek.” Even with the opening’s deliberately quick pace, the editing feels unfocused and rushed, with several obvious moments of additional dialogue recording tainting a wildly fun performance from Woody Harrelson. The entire character development of Kasady and Carnage feels unfinished, and this impression results in an unsatisfying arc for one of Venom’s most intriguing nemeses.

Rather than build up Carnage’s role in the story, the film devotes a large chunk of its runtime to Brock’s struggle with Venom’s nagging presence in his mind, which is both the film’s greatest strength and its critical weakness. The slight comedic charm of their relationship in the first film is cranked up to 11, with screenwriter Kelly Marcel delivering several scenes of oddly witty lines and absurd physical comedy from Hardy.

This is a brilliant idea on paper — one particular “odd couple” moment in Brock’s apartment stands out as a fan favorite — but its execution is shallow and inconsistent. Director Andy Serkis fails to properly set up the majority of jokes. The punchlines either fly past too quickly or never fully arrive, and most of the pair’s supposedly funny lines fall flat as a result.