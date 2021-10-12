All squid no game: Korean Netflix series ‘Squid Game’ is a smash hit

It’s fair to say that Netflix’s Korean thriller “Squid Game” broke the internet.

In the three weeks since its release, Twitter has produced endless memes, from recipes for the dalgona candy featured in one of the show’s infamous challenges to fans pondering if they would survive the red light, green light game.

Honestly, I only watched the show because my Instagram Explore page wouldn’t let me hear the end of it.

“Squid Game” is projected to be Netflix’s most-watched show in any language, and it’s worth the hype.

Despite all the memes, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk presents a chilling commentary on capitalistic excess. In a world ruled by the ultra-rich, normal people must fight for their lives in the Squid Game. To put it lightly, this show is not for the faint of heart.

The survival drama stars Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun, better known as player 456, a down-on-his-luck father who accepts an invitation to a sinister game for the chance of a big payout — several billion dollars.

Though Gi-hun’s journey is an interesting look into poverty, gambling addiction and family ties, he is sometimes difficult to like. I found myself begging him to make good choices and be a better father to his daughter, Seong Ga-yeong.

What truly adds depth to the show are the side characters, particularly Gi-hun’s competitors. The most intriguing story for me was that of Kang Sae-byeok or player 067, portrayed by Jung Ho-yeon.

The first time we meet Sae-byeok, a North Korean refugee, she is an elusive thief. But as the series continues, Hwang reveals the different layers of player 067. A loving sister, she is forced to enter the Squid Game to pay off a broker to smuggle the remaining members of her family across the Korean border.

One of my favorite moments of Sae-byeok’s development was her friendship with player 240, or Ji-yeong. The two meet and immediately bond over their pasts, a scene that will leave you in tears. For me, 067’s struggle is a testament to Hwang’s writing. But Sae-byeok’s story is not the only one about the struggles of immigration.