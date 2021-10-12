The great celebrity gossip debate

Have you ever found yourself a little too invested in celebrity drama? I know I have.

When comedian John Mulaney announced his divorce with artist Anna Marie Tendler in July, I thought it was unfortunate — several of his jokes were centered around his relationship with Tendler — but divorce happens.

However, when Mulaney’s relationship with actress Olivia Munn was reported the same month, I was more upset than I ought to have been considering I have never met any of these people in my life.

After some reflection, I realized that I projected my life experiences onto Mulaney’s experience with drug addiction and his presumed affair. I had no stakes in Mulaney’s private life, but I felt strong emotions as though I did.

I was not the only person who felt like this. Twitter users took the platform to share their thoughts and concerns for Mulaney.

how are we feeling about the whole john mulaney situation?? personally, although i love john mulaney, i’m sad that him and anna broke up and he seems to be rushing into this relationship with olivia and a new baby. recovery is never linear and i don’t want his child being hurt. — goldie (@mamasgoldenmilk) September 12, 2021

Others showed more frustration than concern.

I don't care if they give a fck about me or not. I ate what John Mulaney sold and I thought it was soul food. Now I'm throwing it all back up. As a viewer and a cosumer of his shows, I don't buy it and his virtue anymore simple as that — hextacy (@hextacyhextacy) September 13, 2021

It is no surprise that it took a global pandemic to elicit such a critical look at our relationships with celebrities, according to Amanda Kehrberg, a media studies professor at Arizona State University.

“One nerdy tidbit that’s interested me a lot during the pandemic (is that) studies of Terror Management Theory (TMT) (have shown) that when we’re reminded of our own mortality, we cling much more passionately to our symbols, whatever those may be,” Kehrberg said in an interview with Vox.