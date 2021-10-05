Celebrate the moon: Asian Student Alliance hosts Lunar Moon Festival

As the leaves begin to change and nights grow colder, most look forward to the Halloween season. But many within the Asian community are instead eager to celebrate their mid- Autumn traditions.

Quinnipiac University’s Asian Student Alliance (ASA) hosted a bingo night on Zoom to celebrate the Vietnamese and Chinese Lunar Moon Festival on Sept. 30.

It is known as the Mid-Autumn or Moon Cake Festival, which honors the moon and the season’s harvest. The holiday is celebrated on the 15th day of the eighth month of the Chinese lunar calendar. It is a three-day celebration, and this year, it began on Sept. 21.

The Lunar Moon Festival is ASA’s most popular event of the year, and is the second-most important holiday in China following Chinese New Year.

“The Lunar Moon Festival is one of ASA’s biggest events due to the importance of the holiday in Asian culture,” said Dimytra Kowaleski-Pham, co-president of ASA. “Our e-board is very diverse with many Asian cultures so we all celebrate in unique ways with our families, yet we can always come together to give thanks and good fortune.”

The event began with an informational overview of the festival, where ASA’s Event Coordinator Jinxia Lin, explained that the full moon symbolizes the start of the holiday, as well as fulfillment and happiness. Lanterns symbolize a successful future, and the moon lady stands for inspiration to artists. Some even pray to the moon lady for peace and luck.

ASA spent this year making goodie bags containing moon cakes, lanterns and various Chinese candies for students to