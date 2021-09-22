Baby Keem shows he’s not a child anymore on first studio album ‘The Melodic Blue’

The trendiest person in all of rap just set the world on fire.

Hykeem Jamaal Carter Jr., a 20-year-old rapper known as “Baby Keem,” had one of the best two-week stretches an artist could ever ask for. On Aug. 27, he released “family ties,” the lead single for his upcoming album, “The Melodic Blue.” The single, recorded and performed with his cousin and rapper, Kendrick Lamar, earned its way up the charts, with many calling it the best track of 2021. Two days later, on Aug. 29, Keem jumped back into the pool, being featured on the track “Praise God” from Kanye West’s album “Donda” alongside Travis Scott.

The two tracks combined with the resurgence of Keem’s 2019 mixtape “DIE FOR MY BITCH” set the stage perfectly for him to have all the attention when his album was released on Sept. 10.

Many listeners, including myself, were skeptical, yet hopeful for what the album would bring to the table. In the past, Keem’s music had lived and died by his sophomoric bars and somewhat squeaky voice. As a result, many were waiting to see if two years between his last release and this one was enough time for him to mature lyrically and vocally.

Even from the first track, “trademark usa,” Keem left no room for doubt. The opening track brings out a side of him that listeners had never seen. The abundance of flow and beat changes throughout is more than enough to keep the listener engaged and optimistic for the rest of the album.

We also see more mature lyrics from “The Melodic Blue.” In “trademark usa,” Keem discusses the adversity he has seen during his life and the position he found himself in at the age of 20, “I took the ‘Lac then hopped on the flight/ I cannot look towards your jaded advice/ I took the torch, I quit being nice/ I took the torch, now I gotta fight.”

Over the course of the album’s 16-track run, we see Keem’s talent on full display. Each song has an amazing amount of sonic variety, leaving at least one or two tracks for each person to like. Songs like “pink panties,” “south africa” and “durag activity” all have some of the catchiest hooks you will ever hear in a rap album. “South africa” has by far the most catchy hook in an album full of great ones, “Catch a flight out the blue, South Africa/ Hit my plug for the juice, then I re-up/ Cancel me, I cancel you, we won’t make up/ You get money, I do too, let’s fall in love.”